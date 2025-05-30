The Zelda live-action movie locked in a 2027 release earlier this year but we still don't know specific details, such as who will play each character.

One casting suggestion for Princess Zelda that's been circulating for some time now (and is apparently a "popular pick with fans") is the movie star and model Hunter Schafer – known for roles in the HBO show Euphoria and also movie series like The Hunger Games.

Well, the same name has now popped up in an "exclusive scoop" from Daniel Richtman, who says "Hunter Schafer is being eyed for the role of Zelda in the live-action" adaptation.





Hunter Schafer is reportedly being eyed to play Princess Zelda in the live-action 'LEGEND OF ZELDA' film

A year before the Zelda movie was announced, the same star showed interest in this role at a red carpet event:

Hunter Schafer: "Wow, I mean yeah, that would be cool...like an elf and I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid, that's such a good game."

While this source has made some accurate calls in the past, Nintendo (and other parties) at this stage haven't officially revealed anything about the casting. By the sounds of it as well, this could just be one of many names in consideration to play the princess.

This follows a rumour earlier this year claiming the Zelda movie would be part of a trilogy and shot in New Zealand - the same location as the movie adaptation of The Lord of the Rings.