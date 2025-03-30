The Zelda live-action movie this week locked in a 26th March 2027 release date and some new information (including a rumour about a trilogy) has now emerged.

According to Production List - a film and television production tracking service, The Legend of Zelda movie will be shot in New Zealand between 4th November 2025 and 7th April 2026. New Zealand's movie industry, as you might know, was behind Peter Jackson's fantasy movie trilogy The Lord of the Rings.

The same website has also shared a basic project summary of the Zelda movie - describing how a "young warrior" named Link must embark on a journey to protect Hyrule from Ganon, who seeks the Triforce which can grant "limitless power". If you've ever played a Zelda game before, this no doubt sounds incredibly familiar.

"A live-action adaptation of the video game franchise. ‘The Legend of Zelda’ follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power. To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest."

Adding to this is an update from Daniel Richtman (known for movie news and scoops), who says the casting for Link, Zelda, Ganon and Impa has already been decided with other roles expected to be finalised by August this year.

And here's perhaps the most interesting part, this same source claims the main actors have been locked in to shoot three movies (aka a trilogy) over the space of six years. Keep in mind though, there's no official confirmation of this yet, so this is just a rumour for now.

The Zelda movie was announced in November 2023 and is being co-financed and distributed by Sony. It will be directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) and produced by Avi Arad (Spider-Man) and Shigeru Miyamoto.