And now another user has entered the Chrono Trigger remake conversation, with footage from the panel featuring the moment from Yuji Horii where the game was seemingly confirmed to exist.

While the footage is all in Italian and Japanese, user Kaguya-Shinomiya_ has provided an English translation of the discussion, with "It's discussed about a remake of it" referring presumably to Chrono Trigger.

The footage is below, along with our original report:

Original Story: A remake of a beloved RPG, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is on the way — at least according to Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii.

Yep, the dream remake might be coming — Chrono Trigger is apparently being remade, and Horii-san (who supervised on the 1995 classic) may have accidentally let it slip during a panel at Napoli Comicon. Multiple fans who attended Horii's panel have attested that the legendary game creator has apparently confirmed the remake's existence (via Insider Gaming).

The first of these to crop up came from the ChronoTrigger subreddit, where user df_tarocco_1 said, in a thread titled "Yuji Horii Confirms Chrono Trigger Remake at Comicon in Naples", that "The father of Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger let this information slip during an interview" and that "the audience went crazy.

Over on the DragonQuest subreddit, another user — TheFishyOne — confirmed that they too were in attendance and that Horii did accidentally let this information slip out: "He said something along the line of what [user LafulnessSure125] said and the interviewer said "Wait, if that's true, this is big" The translator asked for a confirmation to Horii who presumably understood that he shouldn't have said that and the translator commented: "You have heard nothing""

On ResetEra, user Dash Kappei said that a couple of friends were at the panel and "messaged about the Chrono remake" when Horii mentioned it.

Lastly, over on X, streamer CammyZura responded to a comment asking for confirmation of the ChronoTrigger subreddit post, and while she doesn't have a recording of the moment, she did say that Horii-san is "happy to know that CT is still loved and [Square Enix?'] remaking it"

Yes! Funny thing is that the main host told the translator "so you're gonna take full responsibility for this?" LOL — キャミィ🌕🌃 @ GUF25 - 26/4/25 (@CammyZura) May 2, 2025

We don't know what form this remake will take, as Horii was promptly stopped from saying anything else and apparently told the audience to "pretend [they] heard nothing". But the idea of a remake is surely exciting news for RPG fans.

Of course, we have to say this, but until the word comes from Square Enix, take all of this with a huge grain of salt. But, given that Horii himself — who worked on the SNES RPG and has an exclusive production contract with Square Enix via his own company, Armor Project — has said it, there's a decent chance that it's true.

Chrono Trigger is often regarded as one of the best RPGs ever made. Created by the Dream Team consisting of Hironobu Sakaguchi (the father of Final Fantasy), Horii, and late manga artist Akira Toriyama, alongside a whole host of RPG superstars, fans have been begging for the game to come to Switch, or any console that isn't a tablet or PC, for a while.

Just remember to stay calm, folks! It might be nothing... maybe. What a way to potentially celebrate the game's 30th anniversary though, right? It could be one of those "various projects" Square teased a few weeks back. It'd be perfect for Switch 2...

Would you like to see a Chrono Trigger remake?