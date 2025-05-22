Mario Kart World is due out next month on 5th June 2025, and although Nintendo ended content updates for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe some time ago, it might not actually be done with its mobile entry Mario Kart Tour just yet.

Although there hasn't been a major update for the free-to-download mobile game since September 2023, a new datamine reportedly suggests there could be at least one more content drop for the game in the near future. This would supposedly include a new driver and four more karts.

KoopaV, who has a respectable track record when it comes to revealing Mario Kart Tour updates ahead of schedule, describes it as a potential "leak" and while it could still be "a false alarm", he believes there is "strong evidence that Mario Kart Tour is receiving new content in the future".

Specific details about this content haven't been shared just yet, but the update is expected to happen after the launch of Mario Kart World. The next in-game event is also the 150th tour - so it's a significant occasion in the title's history. If it does end up being a cross-promotion, it wouldn't be the first time Nintendo has done something like this within its mobile games or this title.

Of course, this is just a rumour - so for now, it might be best to go back to counting down the days until the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World arrives.