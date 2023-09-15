Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It was announced earlier this week that Mario Kart Tour would receive no new content updates as of the upcoming October 'Battle Tour'. That means that the next update, the 'Anniversary Tour', will be the final fresh one that we are going to see in the game.

This is set to kick off on 20th September and will see you racing around a series of city courses to mark the game's fourth anniversary. Gold Mario and his shiny kart seem to be at the forefront of this one — talk about going out in style.

As the new updates come to an end, so too does the final wave of new Mii Racing Suits. This time, it is the Koopa Clown suit that takes the limelight — doesn't it look weird to see the suit reveal without the promise of what is to come next?

Let's get ready to watch Mario Kart Tour drive off into the sunset.