Following last week's update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch, Nintendo has now released another update, bumping the game up to Version 3.0.5.

This update appears to resolve a particular issue tied to the '3DS Music Park' course in the game. Here's the full rundown:

Latest update: Ver. 3.0.5 (Released May 21, 2025)

General

Fixed issue where, when player creates ghost data for “3DS Music Park” after fulfilling particular conditions for the Time Trials, the data could not be uploaded.

This is probably then, the final update before the release of Mario Kart World next month. If you want to see what was included in Version 3.0.4, be sure to check out our previous post here on Nintendo Life: