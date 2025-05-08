Despite Donkey Kong Bananza being a little over two months away from its 17th July release, much mystery surrounds the upcoming platformer.

Case in point, a new discovery from user 'Triistan' on Famiboards seems to point towards the game containing some sort of local multiplayer component. Make sure to slot this into the filing cabinet labelled 'nebulous', because it's all a little vague at this point, but there's definitely some weight behind it.

Essentially, the game has been added to Nintendo's 'Local Multiplayer Games' page on its official website, placing it directly alongside Mario Kart World and Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV. Either this is a pretty sizable mistake on Nintendo's part, or the game supports local multiplayer – simple as.

In addition, it's worth keeping in mind that the official eShop page states that the number of players for the game is currently 'TBD'. It's not entirely out of the question, then, that Donkey Kong Bananza may allow local players to join forces; perhaps in a manner not too dissimilar to Super Mario Odyssey.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, of course, and we'd wager Nintendo will be planning some sort of Direct showcase for the game prior to its release (or a lengthy Overview Trailer, at the very least). Either way, we should get some more clarity pretty soon.

It's also been confirmed that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has surpassed 1 million sales on the Switch.