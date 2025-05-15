We're not sure we've reported on the fact that an unofficial Smash Bros.-themed dating app is a thing that exists in this world, but it is (or was), and we all know now.

Yes, 'SmashTogether', which according to its social media strapline is "The premium dating app for smashers", had aimed to help Smash fans find each other through a "robust matchmaking algorithm, tailored to connect you with your ideal Smash Partner." Nice. However, it now seems as though all the partner-seeking Smash fans out there are gonna have to smash it alone for a little while longer. Uh huh.

Nintendo, as ever - and as expected! — has waved its big ban hammer, apparently sending out a cease-and-desist, according to a tweet from the dating app's PR featuring a picture of Yoshi looking at a sunset. How beautiful.

Now, it may seem quite niche, but the app did already have 400 sign-ups, so there was certainly interest in this melding of normal dating aspects and gamer culture, and it's a very cute idea we must say (in theory at least), with prospective love interests all given a profile where they add a pic and some Smash-related info alongside general stuff about themselves.

Nice as it is, though, it's not hard to see why Nintendo would cruise in, just before SmashTogether went live, and shut it down. Beyond any normal intellectual infringements occurring, there's also the inherent adult nature of the dating scene, which Nintendo will be nope-ing out of all day long. Oh, and that name. It's quite suggestive, innit.

So, it seems as though the SmashTogether dream is dead, for now at least. Guess this lonely writer will just have to go elsewhere to find a suitable and willing Mr. Game & Watch to smash with. Such is life.

Would you like to give a Smash Bros. (or any other themed video game) dating app a try? Do you want to be my Mr. Game & Watch? Let me...I mean us...know, in the comments.