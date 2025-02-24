Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

A new tool billed as a 'dating app for games' is currently seeking funding via Kickstarter to ultimately help you find your next all-time favourite.

Ludocene comes from the team behind the Family Gaming Database (which, full disclaimer, we are partnered with for accessibility information in our own game pages) and is essentially a deck-builder in which you create the perfect deck of games you love. Simply start by searching for games that you know you'll want to include, and Ludocene will do the rest, presenting tailored recommendations similar to your choices. You can then either exclaim "away with you!" and swipe them off the screen, or add them to your deck if you think they look interesting.

In addition, Ludocene will include decks from industry experts, including the likes of Chris Schilling, Rachel Watts, Matthew Castle, Lucy Bundell, and many more. By selecting these 'Expert' cards, you can immediately have your own game suggestions tailored to their tastes, allowing you to potentially venture into genres you've perhaps not experienced before.

Essentially, the team is betting on human experts over the use of AI, and should the project come to fruition, it's hoping the level of curation can be increased further with even more experts. To help facilitate this, an optional £3/month subscription will be available should you find the app to be particularly useful. Otherwise, it will be free for all.

Given the sheer number of games launching on a weekly basis, Ludocene sounds like an intriguing way to cut through some of the noise and nail down the games that truly speak to you. Of course, it'll need to be funded for that to happen, but with 17 days to go until the Kickstarter campaign finishes, there's plenty of time to get involved if you're curious.