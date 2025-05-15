Whatever will we do when Switch 2 comes out and the Nintendo Today! app can't drip feed us random bits of info any more, eh? Today's info drop is a small one, we'll admit, but gosh, are we keen to see what the musically talented folk out there can do with it.

The app has today revealed some "fun little touches" in the Switch 2's 'Change Grip/Order' menu — yep, the little display where you connect your Joy-Con. On the new console, each connected controller will play a sound when you press the rear buttons, and if you line them up in a row and press them in order, you have a musical scale on your hands.

It might not be the music-filled Nintendo of old, but it's another sign that things are getting back to a touch of personality on the Switch 2. And come on, we give it a week before we see fans playing Zelda's Lullaby, the Overworld theme and probably a touch of Rick Astley via the controller menu.

You can hear the new feature in action on the Nintendo Today! app, or check out Nintendo's demonstration in the following BlueSky post from @Stealth40k:

Nintendo revealed there is an easter egg in the 'change grip/order' section of the Controller settings. Sounds will play when you press the L/R buttons and you can even create a musical scale. — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-05-15T15:18:59.047Z

Just yesterday, Nintendo used its news app to showcase how easy it is to map inputs to the Pro Controller 2's new GL and GR buttons. Heck, if we can get a musical note out of those too, it'll only be a matter of time before we hear someone play Megalovania on the Joy-Con... what a world we live in.