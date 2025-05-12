Just when you thought that the Nintendo Today! app had showcased just about every facet of the Switch 2 that we could possibly hope to see, the Big N pulls out yet another reveal. Today, it's all about the console's fancy new charge settings and how they're working to keep batteries healthy for longer.

As highlighted in the app, Switch 2 will feature a new 'Stop Charging Around 90%' option in the system settings. As the name suggests, this feature will slow the console's charging speed as it approaches 90% and then stop once it hits the figure.

"Pausing the charge at around 90% reduces deterioration to the battery," Nintendo's explanation reads, accompanied by a video showing the charge feature in action.

You can find the video in the Nintendo Today! app, or check it out below in the following BlueSky post from Stealth40k:

Nintendo revealed Switch 2 stops charging at about 90% remaining battery. Pausing the charge at around 90% reduces deterioration to the battery. If “Stop Charging Around 90%” is turned on, the charging speed will slow down around 90%. — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T15:09:29.428Z

Now, yes, a similar charge setting has been used in phones for a good few years now, so Nintendo is a little late to the game here. That said, it's always nice to hear that our new console batteries will be able to hold out a little longer, particularly with the Switch 2's already reduced runtime from a full charge.

Aside from showing the new charge setting in all of its battery-preserving glory, we'd recommend watching the above video with the sound on so you can hear the new sound effects applied to the menus. It's nothing revolutionary, but hearing the Settings icon make a new crunch sound certainly took us by surprise for a second there.