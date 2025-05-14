A dubious game currently available on the PlayStation Store for $14.99 appears to have lifted the Dam level from GoldenEye 007 almost in its entirety.

As reported over at Recollect64, 'iOrder SRL' has been wholesale borrowing entire level layouts and assets from the Nintendo 64's finest hour (fight me).

Yes, according to speedrunner and GoldenEye expert Graslu00, and as is made fairly clear in a fun playthrough video he's put together complete with running commentary, Agent 07 - Revenge doesn't even take the opportunity pull off a sneaky bit of spy sabotage here. No sir. It's gone in all guns blazing like a big loud dummy. Like a spy of little renown.

Indeed, not one for half measures, our Graslu00 took the bit between his teeth (a phrase I've been assured they use constantly in spy circles) and bought a copy of Agent 07, which took him all of an hour to complete. As you can see from the screens and video below, it's not too hard to get where he's coming from with this accusation.

The game has come under scrutiny before, having first appeared on the PSN Store as Agent 007, before dropping an '0' to fly under the radar for a little longer, according to 007 website M16-HQ.

Sony's current refund policy, of course, won't protect you very much against coming a cropper in purchasing this stuff as it notes quite stiffly that, "If you have started to download or stream the purchased content you will not be eligible for a refund unless the content is faulty." It's an issue, for sure, and there's plenty of the same type of bilge floating around on the Switch's eShop.

However, Sony has taken action against the 'slop' before, and with apparently copied content from Microsoft-owned Rare's classic, we imagine this one doesn't have long to live.

So, as ever, buyer beware, at least until some sort of firm action is taken to rid all of our digital stores, regardless of platform, of such blatant bin juice.

