Sony has seemingly finally made a move against some of the so-called 'eSlop' plaguing digital storefronts in recent years.

According to True Trophies (thanks Push Square), the company has removed a whole bunch of titles from the PSN store, mostly from developer RandomSpin Games. This comes after an extensive investigation from IGN, numerous complaints from developers, and our own coverage on the issue.

Though it's a step in the right direction, there's obviously still a long way to go. The big thing here, however, is that Sony appears to be taking more action than Nintendo at the time of writing. Games have certainly been removed from the Switch eShop in the past; most notably the Last of Us rip-off titled The Last Hope, but this was likely the result of a copyright strike from Sony due to the blatant similarities to its own IP.

Granted, we're almost certain that Nintendo has removed the odd game here and there without us noticing, but it's definitely noteworthy that Sony has effectively wiped out a single developer's back catalogue in one swoop, while the same developer continues to have a big presence on Switch.

Just one quick search of 'RandomSpin Games' on the eShop brings up a bevy of cheap-as-chips titles, including Alien Destroyer, Rainbow Snake, Difficult Climbing Game (good lord...), Instant Death (lovely), Funny Truck, Unalive 010, Item Tower, and more.

This isn't to mention the dozens of other developers pumping out games plastered with keywords, AI-generated key art, and heavy discounts on already-cheap prices. For those of us in the know, most, if not all of these games simply fade into the background as we search for what we're really after, but our hearts go out to those who perhaps aren't as well-informed.

It's a minefield out there.