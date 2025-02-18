As Nintendo gears up for its big Switch 2 Direct broadcast in April, it's still got plenty of other things as well as its day-to-day operations going on behind the scenes.

With this in mind, some trademark renewals have surfaced in Japan including the famous 'Seal of Quality'. The trademarks for these seals reference all sorts of video game-related things from "home video game consoles" to "ROM cartridges storing video game program software".

Nintendo also appears to have renewed a trademark for The Legend of Zelda series covering goods and services (including appliances, food, and medical-related items), and much more. Of course, trademark renewals don't always lead to anything, and for companies like Nintendo, it's often just business as usual when it comes to protecting intellectual properties.

In saying this, the 'Seal of Quality' renewal has already sparked discussion online - with some fans using this as an opportunity to voice their frustrations about the state of the Switch eShop, which has been overrun by shovelware and supposed "scam games" in recent years.