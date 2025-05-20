The Nintendo Music app has been pumping out all sorts of soundtracks so far this year and following a Pokémon update last week, we're now jumping back to the glory days of the NES with the original Kid Icarus game.

This album, as you might expect, is a lot smaller than the previous update - with just 12 tracks and a total runtime of 13 minutes. Here's the full list of songs including bangers like "Stage 1" and "Reaper's Theme":

Title Theme Stage 1 Boss BGM Stage Clear Stage 2 Fortress Stage 3 Reaper's Theme Game Over Stage 4 Final Boss BGM Ending Theme

If you want to listen to these tunes, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership as well as access to the download which is available on iOS and Android storefronts. You can also play this title on Nintendo's Switch Online NES app, as well as a special version of the game.