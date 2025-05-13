The Nintendo Music app gave us a Zelda playlist last week, and now it's back with a new soundtrack. This time it's the Pokémon Sword and Shield soundtrack - "featuring tracks such as Battle!" and even some work from the Undertale creator Toby Fox.

All up there are a whopping 138 tracks with a total runtime of 4 hours and 43 minutes. So this more than makes up for the week we missed out on. You can see the full tracklist over on the Nintendo Music app, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS.

Keep in mind, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership to be able to listen to this music on your mobile device. This latest Pokémon album follows the Pokémon Legends: Arceus (102 tracks) and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (199 tracks) soundtrack.

Nintendo also announced in March how Nintendo Music will be getting an update later this year "around October", which will allow users to access some features of the app - even after you've cancelled your membership. You can find out a bit more about this in our previous coverage.