It has been a rather busy night for Nintendo app updates, hasn't it? After the Nintendo Switch app (formerly known as the Nintendo Switch Online app) got a major revamp and Nintendo Today! scored some new features, the Big N set about tweaking things on Nintendo Music too, and released an update to bump things up to ver. 1.2.0.

As detailed in the 'Notice' section of the app, the update introduces a couple of new features, including one particularly welcome addition for those who fall asleep to the app's dulcet tones. We're talking about the app's new sleep timer, which lets you choose a specific time for your playback to wrap up, even if you're not there to manually stop it yourself — because nobody wants their music auto-playing into the early hours.

The update also makes some changes to the 'Extend to...' feature, allowing you to apply your chosen time settings to entire playlists. And can set the extended durations for five or 10 minutes now, which is perfect for those who maybe don't want a full hour of 'Aquatic Ambience'.

The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Music app, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Nintendo Music Ver. 1.2.0 (29th May 2025)