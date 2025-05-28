Splatoon is now a well-established Nintendo IP and this month marks its 10th anniversary. To celebrate this very special occasion, Nintendo has added the original Wii U soundtrack to its Nintendo Music mobile application.

This latest soundtrack contains 47 tracks with a runtime of 1 hour and 28 minutes. You can listen to bangers from the Squid Sisters, other bands, and much more. Here's every song included in this latest update for the Nintendo Music app:

Splatoon (Wii U)

Opening / Squid Squad Splattacck! / Squid Squad Ink or Sink / Squid Squad Seaskape / Squid Squad Kraken Up / Squid Squad Metalopod / Squid Squad Shellfie / Chirpy Chips Split & Splat / Chirpy Chips Hooked / Hightide Era Sucker Punch / Hightide Era Now or Never! / Squid Squad You Got Them! Battle Victory They Got You! Battle Defeat Splatattack! (Jam Sesh) / Squid Squad Slip into Inkopolis Start Fresh The Plaza Inkopolis News / Squid Sisters Inkopolis Lobby Dubble Bath / Bob Dob Bomb Rush Blush / Callie Tide Goes Out / Marie Lookin' Fresh / DJ Lee Fish Show Yourself Splatfest Theme Drop City of Color / Squid Sisters Commence the Fest / Squid Sisters Ink Me Up / Squid Sisters Now or Never! / Squid Sisters Splatfest Results Drop Got It! Cap'n Cuttlefish's Theme Octo Valley Eight-Legged Advance / Turquoise October Tentacular Circus / Turquoise October Cephaloparade / Turquoise October Inkstrike Shuffle / Turquoise October Octoling Rendezvous / Turquoise October Octoweaponry / Turquoise October Story Mode: Onward! Story Mode: SPLAT! The Sunken Scrolls I Am Octavio / DJ Octavio Calamari Inkantation / Squid Sisters Maritime Memory / Squid Sisters

This soundtrack follows the Splatoon 2 and Splatoon 3 albums which are already available on the Nintendo Music. Of course, to listen to the music in this app, you'll need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.

As part of these anniversary celebrations, Nintendo has also released new Splatoon-themed Switch Online icons. They are 10 Platinum Points each, with borders and backgrounds available for 5 Platinum Points each.