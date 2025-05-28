Splatoon
Image: Nintendo

Splatoon is now a well-established Nintendo IP and this month marks its 10th anniversary. To celebrate this very special occasion, Nintendo has added the original Wii U soundtrack to its Nintendo Music mobile application.

This latest soundtrack contains 47 tracks with a runtime of 1 hour and 28 minutes. You can listen to bangers from the Squid Sisters, other bands, and much more. Here's every song included in this latest update for the Nintendo Music app:

Splatoon (Wii U)

  1. Opening / Squid Squad
  2. Splattacck! / Squid Squad
  3. Ink or Sink / Squid Squad
  4. Seaskape / Squid Squad
  5. Kraken Up / Squid Squad
  6. Metalopod / Squid Squad
  7. Shellfie / Chirpy Chips
  8. Split & Splat / Chirpy Chips
  9. Hooked / Hightide Era
  10. Sucker Punch / Hightide Era
  11. Now or Never! / Squid Squad
  12. You Got Them!
  13. Battle Victory
  14. They Got You!
  15. Battle Defeat
  16. Splatattack! (Jam Sesh) / Squid Squad
  17. Slip into Inkopolis
  18. Start Fresh
  19. The Plaza
  20. Inkopolis News / Squid Sisters
  21. Inkopolis Lobby
  22. Dubble Bath / Bob Dob
  23. Bomb Rush Blush / Callie
  24. Tide Goes Out / Marie
  25. Lookin' Fresh / DJ Lee Fish
  26. Show Yourself
  27. Splatfest Theme Drop
  28. City of Color / Squid Sisters
  29. Commence the Fest / Squid Sisters
  30. Ink Me Up / Squid Sisters
  31. Now or Never! / Squid Sisters
  32. Splatfest Results Drop
  33. Got It!
  34. Cap'n Cuttlefish's Theme
  35. Octo Valley
  36. Eight-Legged Advance / Turquoise October
  37. Tentacular Circus / Turquoise October
  38. Cephaloparade / Turquoise October
  39. Inkstrike Shuffle / Turquoise October
  40. Octoling Rendezvous / Turquoise October
  41. Octoweaponry / Turquoise October
  42. Story Mode: Onward!
  43. Story Mode: SPLAT!
  44. The Sunken Scrolls
  45. I Am Octavio / DJ Octavio
  46. Calamari Inkantation / Squid Sisters
  47. Maritime Memory / Squid Sisters

This soundtrack follows the Splatoon 2 and Splatoon 3 albums which are already available on the Nintendo Music. Of course, to listen to the music in this app, you'll need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.

As part of these anniversary celebrations, Nintendo has also released new Splatoon-themed Switch Online icons. They are 10 Platinum Points each, with borders and backgrounds available for 5 Platinum Points each.

