Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Fighting game and Rare fans are in for a treat today with Nintendo adding the 1996 N64 release Killer Instinct Gold to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

As long as you have an active subscription to the Expansion Pack tier, you'll be able to update your Switch app and play it right now. Here's a bit more about it, courtesy of the official Nintendo description:

"The Killer Instinct tournament is back in this classic 1996 fighting title originally released for the Nintendo 64™ system. Pick from a roster of 10 killer fighters, and test your instincts across multiple explosive game modes. Battle other fighters in classic Arcade mode, pit your favorite characters against a friend's in Team mode, or face off in the round-robin-style Tournament mode with up to eight players! There's even a Training mode where you can sharpen your techniques, and with hundreds of thousands of moves and killer Combos at your fingertips, a little training goes a long way. You'll need all the practice you can get to have a chance at landing a 70-hit Ultra Combo—and that's if you're not interrupted by a C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER!"

Apart from Killer Instinct Gold, the other Rare N64 titles available on the Switch include Blast Corps, Jet Force Gemini, Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Perfect Dark and GoldenEye 007.

Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in Japan today has added Ridge Racer 64. This same title was added to the Switch's N64 library locally in a previous update.