Fighting game and Rare fans are in for a treat today with Nintendo adding the 1996 N64 release Killer Instinct Gold to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

As long as you have an active subscription to the Expansion Pack tier, you'll be able to update your Switch app and play it right now. Here's a bit more about it, courtesy of the official Nintendo description:

"The Killer Instinct tournament is back in this classic 1996 fighting title originally released for the Nintendo 64™ system. Pick from a roster of 10 killer fighters, and test your instincts across multiple explosive game modes. Battle other fighters in classic Arcade mode, pit your favorite characters against a friend's in Team mode, or face off in the round-robin-style Tournament mode with up to eight players! There's even a Training mode where you can sharpen your techniques, and with hundreds of thousands of moves and killer Combos at your fingertips, a little training goes a long way. You'll need all the practice you can get to have a chance at landing a 70-hit Ultra Combo—and that's if you're not interrupted by a C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER!"

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube813k
Watch on YouTube

Apart from Killer Instinct Gold, the other Rare N64 titles available on the Switch include Blast Corps, Jet Force Gemini, Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Perfect Dark and GoldenEye 007.

Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in Japan today has added Ridge Racer 64. This same title was added to the Switch's N64 library locally in a previous update.

Will you be revisiting this Killer Instinct game on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.