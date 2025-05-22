Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
Image: PM Studios

The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region.

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Bibelot: Tiret sur Will (Brainium Games, 22nd May, $4.99) - Drumroll, please. . . we're going back to basics! A platformer game \o/ — simple? Yes. Boring? Never. For the first time, take on the adventure in co-op with up to 4 players! Perfect for friends, foes, and everything in between.

ADVANCED V.G. Saturn Tribute (City Connection, 28th May, $14.99) - The heroines, dressed in stylish uniforms, unleash a variety of attacks, including strikes, throws, and projectile moves. Master spacing with dashes and backsteps, and turn the tide of battle with powerful "Super Moves", which can only be executed when low on health. Use every technique at your disposal to defeat your rivals!

Arcade Archives NEBULASRAY (HAMSTER, 15th May, $14.99) - "NEBULASRAY" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1994. Become a member of the Resistance Army and defeat the Suppression Army organized by the Unified Forces, which has staged a coup d'état. The key to winning is to acquire items that appear along the way and strengthen your ship. - Read our Arcade Archives NEBULASRAY review

Casual Sport Series: Badminton (Revulo Games, 23rd May, $4.99) - Experience dynamic rallies and tactical depth as you master smashes, drops, clears, and net plays. The intuitive controls make it easy to pick up and play, while the depth of movement and shot variety ensures rewarding gameplay for all skill levels.

Cats Visiting Fairy Tales (AGE Zero, 23rd May, $3.99) - Spot clever felines tucked into fairy tale scenes! Hunt for 100 cats in each magical zone, plus discover all special hidden treasures. A purrfect puzzle adventure! Dive into a breathtaking adventure where 500+ mischievous cats have scampered into the most enchanting fairy-tale realms!

Cattle Country (Playtonic Friends, 27th May, $24.99) - Howdy partner! Welcome to Cattle Country, the Cozy Cowboy Adventure Life Sim. Become a determined pioneer traveling west to start a new life. Make a home in the mountains, take on bandits, discover dastardly plots, build a farm, develop your town, and make friends with fellow residents.

Cipheur (Error300 Games, 16th May, $7.95) - Can you decipher the secret messages? - 500 texts to decipher in 5 different categories- 4 difficulty levels- hints

Cookie Clicker (DashNet, 22nd May, $4.99) - Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies. To help you in this endeavor, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals.

Cozy Winter (Downmeadowstreet, 17th May, $4.99) - In Cozy Winter, you embark on a peaceful journey through snowy forests, frozen lakes, and charming littlelocations tucked away in the hills. With no rush, no danger, and no goals other than exploration!

Digger Simulator: Gold Rush (Evgheni Carasiov, 16th May, $7.99) - Step into the ultimate underground simulator where every decision shapes your journey! In this mining adventure, you’ll manage your resources carefully as you dig deeper and uncover a vast variety of rare ores and sparkling gemstones.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping (HappyBroccoliGames, 22nd May, $9.99) - When spookiness strikes a luxury campsite, the one and only Duck Detective is summoned to quack the case. The Duck Detective is back! Get ready to interview suspects, inspect evidence, and deduce the truth in another stand-alone mystery! - Read our Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping review

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE II MSX (D4 Enterprise, 22nd May, $6.49) - This is an action RPG released by T&E SOFT in 1986. The protagonist, chosen by God for their pure heart, embarks on an adventure to seal away evil consciousness. The popular collision-based attack system from the previous game is back, and this time, new magic such as FIRE, ICE, WAVE, and JUMP are introduced. With the addition of the parameter FORTH (conscience), concepts of good and evil are expressed.

Extreme! 2-Choice Flag Quiz (TT, 22nd May, $8.99) - Which country’s flag belongs to the land of the pyramids? Learn fun world trivia with this two-choice quiz! Have fun learning world trivia with this two-choice flag quiz game.

Food Truck Business Simulator (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 16th May, $1.99) - In Food Truck Business Simulator, you’ll start your culinary business on wheels by building a food truck from scratch. Renovate and customize the truck to transform it into an efficient and attractive space that will draw customers from all over the city.

Genopanic (Mobirate, 25th May, $9.99) - Explore a mysterious, abandoned space station crawling with mutated creatures and hidden dangers. Solve challenging puzzles, discover dark secrets, and uncover the truth behind genetic experiments gone wrong.

Ghost Room Deep (Regista, 22nd May, $8.99) - You go to solve a ghostly phenomenon, and a number of horrors strike you... The spirit room quells all spirit phenomena that occur in the room, The Reiroom is a short horror game with 8 like and I'm on Observation Duty like features.

Knight’s Night! (eastasiasoft, 21st May, $4.99) - Run, jump, dash, avoid traps and hop on the heads of enemies as you explore forests, caves, perilous ruins and more. Knight’s Night! is a retro precision platformer presented in 1-bit black-and-white style, featuring fluid pixel art animation and super-tight controls.

Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict (Afil Games, 22nd May, $4.99) - The magical box is back, and this time, organizing miniatures has become more complicated. In Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict, you continue fitting miniatures into a box — but now, rivalries are involved.

Merge Numbers (NOSTRA GAMES, 22nd May, $3.99) - Choose the direction, throw the first ball and watch the beauty of the explosive gameplay. Each move creates multiple possibilities for you to choose from. Really simple and very addictive gameplay in your hands. Play again and again.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED BATTLE DESTINY REMASTERED (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 22nd May, $39.99) - Become a pilot in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, for the first time available with English localization! Engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles, complete missions, and tune up your newly acquired Mobile Suits!

Monster Train 2 (Good Shepherd, 21st May, $24.99) - The classic roguelike deckbuilder returns with new clans, challenges and modes! Powerful beings known as Titans have seized control of Heaven. A makeshift alliance is formed between former angels and demons, who must learn to work together against their common foe.

Mudness Offroad Car Simulator Runner (Erlano, 23rd May, $12.99) - Get ready for an extreme experience on off-road trails! In Mudness Offroad Car Simulator Runner, you’ll drive the most robust 4x4 vehicles through rugged terrain, deep swamps, and dark forests. You’ll face a challenging adventure where you’ll need to use your driving skills to navigate the toughest environmental conditions.

Not Not 2 – A Brain Challenge (naptime.games, 16th May, $3.99) - Not Not 2 - A Brain Challenge that messes with your head and makes you doubt your intelligence. Read the instructions written on the cube and run towards the correct direction. Be careful about the time limit and don't let your brain get tricked!

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny (Capcom, 23rd May, $29.99) - Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny returns with HD graphics and modernised controls to perform issen critical counter attacks and intense swordplay. Play as Jubei Yagyu and make your way through feudal Japan with your allies. This game has additional language support adapted from the original script. - Read our Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny review

Pancho’s Mission (Ternox, 20th May, $4.99) - Confront three mighty bosses: Captain Rick Wolf, Sand Golem, and Evil Eagle. Uncover 3 different types of weapons, distributed across locations, to aid Pancho in his battle. Encounter various enemies, such as spear-wielding wolves, bears, mummy-pandas, and more.

Pick Race 3D (Entity3, 17th May, $0.99) - Get ready for a wild race like no other. In Pick Race 3D, you’ll sprint, jump, and dive into the nearest car as you battle opponents in a high-speed dash to the finish line. It’s not just about running fast – it’s about picking the right car at the right time.

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo (PM Studios, 28th May, $19.99) - Explore a vast urban landscape in this narrative-driven, 2D top-down platforming adventure! In Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, you're a budding yoyo master facing off against enemies using the weapon you know best: your prized yoyo! As Pippit, you'll be quite literally thrown into the shocking story of your auntie's business empire, a soul-stealing mega-laser, and four dastardly crime bosses!

Planeta 55 (Vidas Games, 22nd May, $9.99) - Planeta 55 is a horror-themed fast action sci-fi FPS Hordes of monsters. New weaponry. Guns. Blood. Fight. The fast action and story driven game features brutal first person gameplay, offering the player multiple weapons, big variety of enemies, bosses, a story of the sci-fi realm, challenge after challenge, characters, and lots of satisfying FPS bloody gun-play.

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 (Studio Waterzooi, 23rd May, $4.99) - A slow paced relaxing experience filled with humor, surprising characters and beautiful hand painted art, carefully crafted from works by James Ensor, a Belgian Modern Art pioneer. - Read our Please, Touch The Artwork 2 review

Power Sink (Winterwire Games, 22nd May, $14.99) - Set in the ruins of a submerged power station, Power Sink blends classic platforming with clever logic-based puzzles as players take on the role of a Diver sent to restore power to a fading underwater colony.

Project Zombie (XenoXeno, 24th May, $12.99) - Project Zombie is a survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world, where players must push their physical and mental limits in a constant fight for life. In a world overrun by zombies, quick decisions, clever strategies, and cooperation with other survivors make the difference between life and death.

Sauna of the DEAD (KAMIICHI DIGITAL, 22nd May, $7.99) - Step into the world's most unusual sauna game and become a legendary Aufguss Maestro. We believe you have what it takes to be the best heat-bringer in the underworld! Purify zombies in a sauna from hell!

Soccer Golf! (Ratalaika Games, 23rd May, $4.99) - Do you love soccer? Do you love golf? Tee off and kickoff in SoccerGolf, a brilliant and challenging new physics game which seamlessly combines your two favorite sports. Choose from 54 challenging levels with 3 unique themes, and get ready for increased obstacles, hazards, and difficulty.

Starlight Legacy (eastasiasoft, 28th May, $12.99) - Return to the style of 16-bit JRPGs in Starlight Legacy, a non-linear adventure inspired by genre classics! Set in a post-medieval world in the Evaria Kingdom, explore a vast kingdom created with lush 2D pixel art, a nostalgic turn-based battle system and non-linear story where the four provinces of the kingdom can be explored in any order of your choosing.

STEAM-HEART’S Saturn Tribute (City Connection, 28th May, $19.99) - The return of a hardcore and sexy sci-fi vertical scrolling shooter! Players can obtain and power up two types of main shots and six types of sub-weapons. Utilize special techniques such as the "Weapon Crash", which temporarily boosts sub-weapons, and the "Boost" ability, which lets you momentarily accelerate to dodge enemy attacks. Master these skills to suppress the oncoming enemies!

Super Waifu Ball (JanduSoft, 22nd May, $5.99) - Super Waifu Ball is an arcade-style adventure where you roll through colorful, obstacle-filled worlds as a cast of adorable waifus. Complete levels, collect stars, and unlock collectible waifu figurines from the gacha machine!

Tavern Owner Simulator (GBTUI, 17th May, $12.99) - Welcome to Tavern Owner Simulator, where your dream of managing a medieval pub becomes reality. Step into the shoes of a tavern proprietor and transform a modest establishment into the most popular spot in town. With a mix of strategic planning, creative design, and savvy management, you’ll turn your tiny tavern into a bustling hub of activity.

The Operator (Bureau 81, 22nd May, $13.99) - Welcome to the FDI. As our newest Operator, your role is to use your detective skills to assist our field agents and investigate mysterious crimes. Use cutting-edge FDI software to dig for clues, solve puzzles, and uncover the truth.

The Town of Nie Iromusubi (HuneX, 22nd May, $39.19) - "The Town of Nie Iromusubi", a fan-disc of the strange and eerie otherworldly BL fantasy "The Town of Nie. "Weaving together extraordinary colors.

Trident’s Tale (3DClouds, 22nd May, $24.99) - Set sail for an epic action-packed adventure in Trident’s Tale, where you’ll become Ocean, a bold young captain on a quest to reclaim the legendary Storm Trident—a mythical artifact that grants power over the seas. But beware the ocean is vast, treacherous, and crawling with danger at every turn!

Weirdo (CASCHA GAMES, 22nd May, $10.99) - Parallel-Weirdo is a Japanese manga-style visual novel set in DYL High School. It follows Wang Zhe, an ordinary and frail boy, who tries to win the hearts of girls and complete

