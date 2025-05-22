Mini Review Duck Detective: The Ghost Of Glamping (Switch) - A Quacking Little Mystery I suspect fowl play

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE II MSX (D4 Enterprise, 22nd May, $6.49) - This is an action RPG released by T&E SOFT in 1986. The protagonist, chosen by God for their pure heart, embarks on an adventure to seal away evil consciousness. The popular collision-based attack system from the previous game is back, and this time, new magic such as FIRE, ICE, WAVE, and JUMP are introduced. With the addition of the parameter FORTH (conscience), concepts of good and evil are expressed.

Extreme! 2-Choice Flag Quiz (TT, 22nd May, $8.99) - Which country’s flag belongs to the land of the pyramids? Learn fun world trivia with this two-choice quiz! Have fun learning world trivia with this two-choice flag quiz game.

Food Truck Business Simulator (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 16th May, $1.99) - In Food Truck Business Simulator, you’ll start your culinary business on wheels by building a food truck from scratch. Renovate and customize the truck to transform it into an efficient and attractive space that will draw customers from all over the city.

Genopanic (Mobirate, 25th May, $9.99) - Explore a mysterious, abandoned space station crawling with mutated creatures and hidden dangers. Solve challenging puzzles, discover dark secrets, and uncover the truth behind genetic experiments gone wrong.

Ghost Room Deep (Regista, 22nd May, $8.99) - You go to solve a ghostly phenomenon, and a number of horrors strike you... The spirit room quells all spirit phenomena that occur in the room, The Reiroom is a short horror game with 8 like and I'm on Observation Duty like features.

Knight’s Night! (eastasiasoft, 21st May, $4.99) - Run, jump, dash, avoid traps and hop on the heads of enemies as you explore forests, caves, perilous ruins and more. Knight’s Night! is a retro precision platformer presented in 1-bit black-and-white style, featuring fluid pixel art animation and super-tight controls.

Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict (Afil Games, 22nd May, $4.99) - The magical box is back, and this time, organizing miniatures has become more complicated. In Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict, you continue fitting miniatures into a box — but now, rivalries are involved.

Merge Numbers (NOSTRA GAMES, 22nd May, $3.99) - Choose the direction, throw the first ball and watch the beauty of the explosive gameplay. Each move creates multiple possibilities for you to choose from. Really simple and very addictive gameplay in your hands. Play again and again.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED BATTLE DESTINY REMASTERED (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 22nd May, $39.99) - Become a pilot in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, for the first time available with English localization! Engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles, complete missions, and tune up your newly acquired Mobile Suits!

Monster Train 2 (Good Shepherd, 21st May, $24.99) - The classic roguelike deckbuilder returns with new clans, challenges and modes! Powerful beings known as Titans have seized control of Heaven. A makeshift alliance is formed between former angels and demons, who must learn to work together against their common foe.

Mudness Offroad Car Simulator Runner (Erlano, 23rd May, $12.99) - Get ready for an extreme experience on off-road trails! In Mudness Offroad Car Simulator Runner, you’ll drive the most robust 4x4 vehicles through rugged terrain, deep swamps, and dark forests. You’ll face a challenging adventure where you’ll need to use your driving skills to navigate the toughest environmental conditions.

Not Not 2 – A Brain Challenge (naptime.games, 16th May, $3.99) - Not Not 2 - A Brain Challenge that messes with your head and makes you doubt your intelligence. Read the instructions written on the cube and run towards the correct direction. Be careful about the time limit and don't let your brain get tricked!

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny (Capcom, 23rd May, $29.99) - Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny returns with HD graphics and modernised controls to perform issen critical counter attacks and intense swordplay. Play as Jubei Yagyu and make your way through feudal Japan with your allies. This game has additional language support adapted from the original script. - Read our Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny review