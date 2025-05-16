The line-up of Switch 2 titles grows by the day, and now, should it reach its Kickstarter goal, a new arcade racer is getting thrown into the mix.
OctaRace is a newly announced top-down racer, with inspirations ranging from Micro Machines to Crash Team Racing (by way of a little Mario Kart). Developer Pixel Almost Perfect intends to launch this one on all "modern consoles", and specifically mentions Switch 2 (and Switch 1) as one of the platforms on the starting grid — which is a relief, because it looks like a sweet slice of retro multiplayer fun.
Available for one to eight players, either online or locally, OctaRace will see you speeding around a post-apocalyptic wasteland after a rogue AI that took over the world and put an end to most human life. Sounds cheery, eh?
Fortunately, the gameplay seems a little less doom and gloom. There are three game modes to choose between (Free Roam, OctaRace and Time Attack), a host of cool-looking characters and karts, and a visual style that takes us back to the glory days of early-2000s racing.
Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from Pixel Almost Perfect and publisher PixelHeart:
- Simple controls and deep gameplay
- From 1 to 8 players in a same couch or online
- A variety of game modes for solo & multiplayer sessions
- Choose from a wide selection of iconic vehicles
- Customize your choice with fun items and create your own pilot style
- Embody diverse & original cast of characters
All this is reliant on the game's Kickstarter success. The fundraising page is now live and is aiming to raise €25,000 (roughly £21,000) in the next 16 days to get the project funded. There's a series of stretch goals for every milestone raised beyond this point, building up to a Switch 2 physical edition.
What do you make of OctaRace? Would you be interested to check it out on Switch 2? Speed down to the comments to let us know.
[source kickstarter.com]
I think it`s more like Skidmarks .
I think this looks pretty good. I’d like to see some combat items to blow the wheels off your opponents and maybe some leftover damage between races to repair your kit. That’d really give it a post apocalyptic feel, and it needs more trash fires smoldering in tin cans strung through out. That’d really make it pop.
"And Switch 1"
That's nice!
I can't tell if my video player is messing up but is it supposed to be insanely blurry? It's actually headache inducing. The game sounds fun but I genuinely cannot focus on the footage properly to tell what's going on
Looks fun… I have fond memories of playing Micro Machines on the N64 … so I’ll definitely buy this down the line.
I have (impossible) dreams of playing Micro Machines 2, or even better, Micro Machines Turbo Tournament ’96, on NSO. /wistful stare
I want to try Micro Machines, seems fun.
The newest Micro Machines game by Codemasters were so bad it were removed from sale i think.
Anyone else having trouble with NintendoLife embedded videos not displaying?
I really like the RC Pro Am vibes I'm getting.
Good job, Ghislain & Adrien !
There's a demo on Steam if anybody feels like giving it a shot - it's a lot of fun with some great controls and presentation! It's definitely not a blurry game, more like a 3D low-res version of Super Skidmarks, but cuter.
@PixelTavern
Just watched the trailer again and no blur for me. Maybe your video player is having some problems.
@OneArmedGiant just seen that there is a demo so will give it a try, tried watching it on my phone and pc and both really hard to focus on what's happening
I love isometric racers, so I'm in. Looks fun.
Looks like my kinda thang. Good trailer tbf as makes one very interested in the game.
