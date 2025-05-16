Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

The line-up of Switch 2 titles grows by the day, and now, should it reach its Kickstarter goal, a new arcade racer is getting thrown into the mix.

OctaRace is a newly announced top-down racer, with inspirations ranging from Micro Machines to Crash Team Racing (by way of a little Mario Kart). Developer Pixel Almost Perfect intends to launch this one on all "modern consoles", and specifically mentions Switch 2 (and Switch 1) as one of the platforms on the starting grid — which is a relief, because it looks like a sweet slice of retro multiplayer fun.

Available for one to eight players, either online or locally, OctaRace will see you speeding around a post-apocalyptic wasteland after a rogue AI that took over the world and put an end to most human life. Sounds cheery, eh?

Fortunately, the gameplay seems a little less doom and gloom. There are three game modes to choose between (Free Roam, OctaRace and Time Attack), a host of cool-looking characters and karts, and a visual style that takes us back to the glory days of early-2000s racing.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from Pixel Almost Perfect and publisher PixelHeart:

- Simple controls and deep gameplay

- From 1 to 8 players in a same couch or online

- A variety of game modes for solo & multiplayer sessions

- Choose from a wide selection of iconic vehicles

- Customize your choice with fun items and create your own pilot style

- Embody diverse & original cast of characters

All this is reliant on the game's Kickstarter success. The fundraising page is now live and is aiming to raise €25,000 (roughly £21,000) in the next 16 days to get the project funded. There's a series of stretch goals for every milestone raised beyond this point, building up to a Switch 2 physical edition.

What do you make of OctaRace? Would you be interested to check it out on Switch 2? Speed down to the comments to let us know.