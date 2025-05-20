Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

2D action-adventure game Aurascope has completed its recent Kickstarter campaign, with backers pledging enough dosh to secure a port on the Switch and Switch 2.

Created by Nick Oztok, the game sees you set off on an adventure with protagonists Trace and Aurora as they look to uncover the secrets of the 'Aurascope'. If the trailer is anything to go by, it's clear that Aurascope is taking some heavy influence from not only 2D Mario games, but also the 3D entries. It looks absolutely gorgeous, and we love the colourful, pixel-art visuals.

A demo is available via the Kickstarter page if you want to get a taste of what to expect, but otherwise, we might be in for a long wait with this one, as expected delivery for the rewards is at least mid-2027.

Now, let's check out some of the key features:

- Over 100 Energy Cores to collect in Adventure Mode including a Hard Mode.

- Dozens of beautifully crafted lively locations to explore and experience.

- More than 20 arenas in the Battle Mode with lots of different items.

- Fun extra modes such as Time Attack, Challenges, Minigames, and more.

- Plenty of ways to customize and tailor the game to your play style and enjoyment.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this one in the months ahead, but early impressions are pretty positive. Here's hoping development goes smoothly and we can expect a decent launch on the Switch and Switch 2.