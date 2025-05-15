Famitsu is back with another look at the Japanese gaming charts, and, with Switch 2 edging ever closer, the quiet spell continues.
Konami's new Japanese visual novel, Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You Emotional, made the most of the sales slump and came out on top in its debut week with 21,032 Switch sales under its belt. And if you think that's a low number, just wait until you see what follows.
The Golden Week champion, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, is nowhere to be seen this time, with familiar faces like Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Party Jamboree still hanging around the top. None of the sales are all that impressive, though, with no title from second onwards being able to reach 10,000 units.
Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:
Console sales are similarly sleepy this time. The three Switch SKUs have once again come out on top, posting 29,710 total sales this week compared to Sony's 8,615. But there are a couple of little moves to keep things juicy.
The PS5 Pro, for example, has hopped up a spot this week and pushed the regular Switch model down into fifth. Meanwhile the PlayStation 4 (yes, four) has managed to outsell both the Xbox Series X and Series X Digital Edition — not by much, but still!
Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:
What do you make of this week's sales? Let us know down below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 26
Less than a month away, still decent numbers for the Switch 1 family.
I'm disappointed that The Hundred Line has already fallen off the top 10 list.
I hope global sales have been decent.
Love to see Tokimeki Memorial on top (and funnily enough I should be among its sales considering that I got a physical deluxe copy on Japanese Amazon)!
Also happy to see Jamboree in 3rd, 8 Deluxe in 4th, New Horizons in 5th, Ultimate in 6th, Clair Obscur in 7th - wish it sold more than this, but I'll take it considering these are the Japanese charts and it's on PS5 -, Country Returns in 8th, Scarlet & Violet in 9th, Switch Sports in 10th and of course Switch itself still selling the most!
PS5 sales not good
Considering the Switch 2 is pushing the shift to digital, I hope Nintendo shares more digital game sales data starting this upcoming generation
I must admit to being somewhat bewildered to see that The Hundred Line has vanished from the top 10, with both RPGs and VNs being so popular in Japan. It's a shame, as I know that the developers are in a bit of trouble. I wonder why it fell away so quickly? Hopefully it was related to stock issues, and will be back next week. I wish Too Kyo and Media Vision all the best... they deserve success with this one.
It is kind of insane to think that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still going strong after all this time, even though the game started as a remaster of a wiiu game but it is much more now. The dlc is probably the reason for its popularity.
I remember playing Tokimeki on Game Boy Color. That was something else back then, I liked it but never played any other ones later on. It was in Japanese, so I didn't know what I was doing most of the time, but It was something fresh back then.
@TheExile285 Switch version is not the way to go, anyway.
Hope that Steam version will sell the most.
I remember picking up Tokimeki Memorial Puzzle Drama for my mum on the Saturn while I was in Tokyo back in the 90s, she loves her puzzle games!
Wow, Xenoblade X fell off the top 10 real fast.
It’ll be hilarious if Switch 2 dominates, as you’d expect… but the Switch 1 family of systems continue to outsell PS5. The weekly software numbers might not be high, but considering the lifetime sales of the Switch titles charting here, I’d argue they’re very impressive indeed at this moment in time.
Makes sense Tokimeki would be selling well considering the original is a storied game in Japan and the original has been absent for so long. I do really wish Konami was willing to try and bring this over to the west with an official translation, because I think it would probably do decently for itself in modern landscape of games like Tokimeki finding their niche.
Interesting to see PS5 Pro for once outselling a little bit Switch and PS4 outselling XBOX Series X. 😛
twenty more days. just twenty. keep it together. only twenty more.
@AmplifyMJ I seriously doubt anyone in Japan is going to be crying over 3GB that Nintendo supposedly stole from them… 😂
Oh, there's another remake of the original? It's a pretty significant franchise...none of which has ever been localized.
@Koda1000 It was at 9th place with (109,782) LTD sales during the April 28, 2025 to May 4, 2025 sales period. It's been almost two months since release and this is a remaster so I don't think that's terrible.
https://www.gematsu.com/2025/05/famitsu-sales-4-21-25-5-4-25
I hope global sales are decent at least.
Wow even Monster Hunter Wilds is gone from the top 10. If Capcom is smart they port this to Switch 2 asap so to get back on the top ten chart again.
Man I wish we could get that Tokimeki remaster over here!
@Ziondood Same here, official release in English. Konami...
@JohnnyMind Clair Obscure did have a nice increase from it's last week's sales. So word of mouth is doing it's thing.
@Ooyah One of the two leads on Hundred Line, I forgot which one, said that it's selling well. So I'm not worried for the studio anymore.
Crazy to see 9 out of the top 10 selling games in this chart being Switch titles, even after 8 solid years on the market. It makes you wonder, does Japan even need a Switch 2 right now?
@BTB20 Didn't realize it since last time here on Nintendo Life we saw the charts comprising more than a week due to Golden Week, thanks for pointing that out - so glad that it increased, fingers crossed that word of mouth is indeed doing its thing and so it continues (still don't expect a straight up sales boom considering that these are the Japanese charts and it's on PS5 as much as I'd love to see it)!
@Anti-Matter True, but this is Sony's flagship console and it's only marginally sold more than the OG that is 8 years old and sales are massively below the OLED and lite. You're clutching at straws my friend.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...