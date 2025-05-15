Famitsu is back with another look at the Japanese gaming charts, and, with Switch 2 edging ever closer, the quiet spell continues.

Konami's new Japanese visual novel, Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You Emotional, made the most of the sales slump and came out on top in its debut week with 21,032 Switch sales under its belt. And if you think that's a low number, just wait until you see what follows.

The Golden Week champion, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, is nowhere to be seen this time, with familiar faces like Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Party Jamboree still hanging around the top. None of the sales are all that impressive, though, with no title from second onwards being able to reach 10,000 units.

Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (5th - 11th May) Total Unit Sales 1 Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional Switch 21,032 NEW 2



Minecraft Switch 8,653 3,883,894 3

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 8,370 1,294,529

4

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch 6,295 6,323,630 5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,589 8,123,824

6

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 3,321 5,756,689

7

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 PS5 3,254 13,079

8

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch 3,063 264,749

9

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Switch 2,934 5,563,680 10

Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 2,923 1,582,888



Console sales are similarly sleepy this time. The three Switch SKUs have once again come out on top, posting 29,710 total sales this week compared to Sony's 8,615. But there are a couple of little moves to keep things juicy.

The PS5 Pro, for example, has hopped up a spot this week and pushed the regular Switch model down into fifth. Meanwhile the PlayStation 4 (yes, four) has managed to outsell both the Xbox Series X and Series X Digital Edition — not by much, but still!

Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:

Position Console

Unit Sales (5th - 11th May)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch OLED 19,413

9,011,776

2



Switch Lite 7,775

6,554,902 3

PlayStation 5 4,950

5,658,476

4

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,689

206,030

5

Switch 2,522 20,099,889

6

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 976

968,973

7

Xbox Series S 411

336,760

8

PlayStation 4 31

7,929,525

9

Xbox Series X 27

319,812 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 12

20,247



What do you make of this week's sales? Let us know down below.