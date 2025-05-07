Falcom has shared the release date for Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, the remake of the first game in the Trails series. And it's landing on Switch (no Switch 2 version revealed, yet) on 19th September 2025, as announced in Weekly Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu, Ryokutya2089).

The upcoming remake is being published by GungHo Entertainment in the West, but the big news is that the game is getting a simultaneous worldwide release. So we can expect some follow-up confirmation from GungHo relatively soon.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter brings to life the 2004 PC RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, which later came to PSP. Not only is it the very first game in the sprawling Trails series, it's also the first game in the so-called Liberl Arc, named as it's set in the small kingdom of Liberl on the continent of Zemuria, where all of the Trails games take place.

We've already had the English and Japanese voice cast revealed for the main cast, but Famitsu has now unveiled the Japanese voices for a number of supporting characters.

Cassius Bright - Kenji Hamada

Professor Alba - Nobuo Tobita

Aina Holden - Sayumi Suzushiro

Josette Capua - Anna Nagase

Nial Burns - Satoshi Tsuruoka

Dorothy Hyatt - Hikaru Tono

And, in case you missed it, the game is getting a physical release — both a standard edition and a "Bracer Supply Box" special edition from Pin Box, an extremely expansive release containing replicas of various in-game items, high-quality pins, and art prints. It's gorgeous.

According to pre-order info from GungHo, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is getting a fresh localisation that "honors the original Japanese text" (via RPG Site). So it seems like there will be more than just graphical and gameplay changes from the original release.

Trails fans have already had Trails through Daybreak II to enjoy earlier this year, but in addition to Trails in the Sky1st Chapter, we're getting two more games in the series — the crossover spin-off Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga and the 13th game in the main series, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon.

Are you excited for the Trails in the Sky remake? Let us know in the comments.