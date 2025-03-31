Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

NIS America has announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon for Nintendo Switch, currently scheduled to launch in Fall 2025.

Originally launched in Japan in September 2024 for the PS4 and PS5, Trails Beyond the Horizon is the next chapter in the Calvard Arc. A limited physical edition has also been confirmed that comes with an art book, original mini soundtrack, steelbook, and "Grim Timekeeper" acrylic clock, all found within what will no doubt be a rather fetching collector's box.

The Legend of Heroes franchise continues to march along at a brisk pace, with Trails Through Daybreak and Trails Through Daybreak II both launching in the West within the last year. We recently reviewed the latter and said that while it "doesn’t feel nearly as refreshing as its predecessor", it's still a solid entry and "series fans will find lots to love".

We have to say that the new entry looks absolutely gorgeous too; it's likely that the footage seen in the above trailer won't be from the Switch, but crikey, you can't deny that the stylistic approach, much like the earlier games, is absolutely stellar.

- All Trails Lead Here: Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter! - Gameplay, Evolved: New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles! - Dream Teams: Gather allies from all over Calvard and beyond and put a stop to Ouroboros' machinations in the Grim Garten, a dungeon that you can take on with your own custom party!

There's no word on whether a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Trails Beyond the Horizon is in the works, but rest assured that the game will nevertheless be playable on the upcoming console via backwards compatibility. We'll have more in the coming weeks and months.