GungHo Entertainment and Nihon Falcom have shared a brand new trailer for Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, the upcoming remake of the first Trails / Kiseki game, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky.

This time around, we've got a brief introduction to all eight of the main playable characters, as well as confirmation of their voice actors. Alongside that, the official website has been updated with character profiles, artwork, and screenshots of each character.

For those hoping the iconic English voice cast is returning for this remake, you're in luck! Every single voice is back here, most notably, Stephanie Sheh and Johnny Yong Bosch as Estelle and Joshua Bright, respectively. The Japanese voice cast, however, has been completely recast.

We'll go through all of the characters here, with screenshots and info pulled from the official website.

Estelle Bright

VA - Stephanie Sheh (ENG), Tomoyo Takayanagi (JP)

A girl from Liberl Kingdom training to become a Bracer in order to protect the safety of civilians and peace of cities. A bright, outgoing, and optimistic girl who never gives up, no matter the situation. Her sincere nature leads her to trust others easily, and her actions are often impulsive. Trained by her father, a veteran Bracer, she possesses considerable combat skills. For the past 5 years, she has been striving to become a Senior Bracer alongside her adopted younger brother, Joshua.

Joshua Bright

VA - Johnny Yong Bosch (ENG), Natsumi Fujiwara (JP)

A boy taken in by the Bright family 5 years ago. With jet-black hair and amber eyes, he always appears cool and composed. His hobbies include reading and playing the harmonica Highly intelligent and level-headed, he often finds himself supporting the impulsive Estelle, keeping her in check. His past prior to his adoption remains a mystery. There are times when he seems lost in thought, and has a habit of demeaning himself.

Sherazard Harvey

VA - Michelle Ruff (ENG), Chika Anzai (JP)

A Senior Bracer known by the name of "Silver Streak". Possesses a powerful and well-trained physique with an alluring beauty. A former apprentice of Estelle's father, Cassius, and serves as a big sister figure to Estelle and the others. Has a caring and protective personality, but is also known for her love of alcohol and she tends to get a bit too clingy when drunk. As a mentor, she keeps an eye on Estelle and the others, offering them support and guidance as they grow.

Olivier Lenheim

VA - Matthew Mercer (ENG), Takehito Koyasu (JP)

A mysterious traveling musician from the great northern nation, the Erebonian Empire. Musically gifted, he can play everything from the piano to the lute, but tends to be extremely self-absorbed. Often confuses those around him with his unpredictable words and actions, but that same unpredictability also comes in handy at times. Has sharp insight, as he instantly saw through the identities of Estelle and the others upon their first meeting. His reason and purpose for visiting the Liberl Kingdom is completely unknown.

Agate Crosner

VA - Ben Pronsky (ENG), Taku Yashiro (JP)

A young Bracer with the strength to wield a massive sword, earning him the nickname "Heavy Blade". Blunt and ill-mannered, he tends to treat the inexperienced Estelle and Joshua harshly. However, his skill as a Bracer is undeniable, and is deeply trusted by those around him. He seems to be investigating a particular case, gathering information while traveling across the Liberl Kingdom alone.

Kloe Rinz

VA - Cristina Vee (ENG), Hina Youmiya (JP)

A student at the prestigious Jenis Royal Academy in the Ruan region. On her days off, she helps out at a nearby orphanage, where her kind and gentle nature has earned her the trust of the children and the headmistress. Although they can't speak the same language, she shares a close bond with the white falcon Sieg. She becomes acquainted with Estelle and Joshua while visiting a nearby village on business related to the orphanage.

Tita Russell

VA - Brianna Knickerbocker (ENG), Hikaru Iida (JP)

The granddaughter of the Orbal scientist, Professor Russell. Warm and cheerful, she has an earnest, pure-hearted nature that makes her beloved by all. Born into a family of engineers, she has a deep love for machines. Her only flaw is that she loses sight of her surroundings while tinkering with them. Estelle and Joshua start doting on Tita soon after their first meeting, and she eventually grows to think of them as the older siblings she never had.

Zin Vathek

VA - Vic Chao (ENG), Tetsu Inada (JP)

A veteran Bracer from the Calvard Republic who has mastered the Taito Style, one of the three great eastern martial arts styles. Despite his massive, bear-like build, he has a warm and easygoing personality. He is a reliable, big brother figure. However, he has a soft spot for women. Originally came to the Liberl Kingdom to compete in a martial arts tournament by himself. However, after lending a hand to Estelle and Joshua during their travels, he decides to team up with them instead.

We're sure if you've played any other Trails game on Switch that you recognise most of these faces, but for many, this will be their first time experiencing the very first chapter in the Kiseki saga.

The original Trails in the Sky launches on PC in Japan in 2004 and was ported to PSP in 2006. It wouldn't make its way West until 2011, with the PC version following in 2012.

The most recent Trails game to release in English was Trails through Daybreak II, which we thought was solid, but far from the best the series has to offer.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter launches in Fall 2025. Are you excited to visit Liberl? Let us know in the comments.