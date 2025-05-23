Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Pokémon, eh? Great, isn't it? Naturally, we're big Pocket Monster fans around these parts, but we can also say without fear of contradiction that certain corners of the Pokéfandom can get a bit, well, heated. A bit het up. A bit much sometimes. What's that noise? Sounds like pitchforks being sharpened...

Fortunately, if you're after somewhere to keep your PokéPositivity charged to the max while flushing all the negativity, there's a new channel starting up that promises to focus on just the good stuff. Introducing Amphie!

Hey Bluesky, I’m Amphie and I make Pokémon videos on YouTube! ⚡️ If you like the sound of a chill place full of discussions on Pokémon news and nostalgia, please consider subscribing below. 💛 👉 youtube.com/@AmphiePKMN — Amphie (@amphiepkmn.bsky.social) 2025-05-23T13:47:55.549Z

If this particular Pokétuber looks a bit familiar and you're wondering why we're suddenly touting him specifically, well, that's friend of the site and former NL staffer extraordinaire Ryan Craddock!

Ryan's ace. Have you played guitar with Miyamoto? Ryan's played guitar with Shigeru Miyamoto.

Anyway, he's starting up a Pokéchannel (Ryan, not Shigsy) which he describes as "a chill, calming place to discuss all things Pokémon", and given the drama that so frequently surrounds the franchise for so many reasons, that sounds pretty damn good to us. You can check out his introduction video above, with "the first proper video" scheduled for next week.

He's also embarking on a new musical venture involving an upcoming album (unrelated to Pokémon). Apparently it's a bit emo, so we're not sure we can endorse that 100% just yet. But if some serious pop punk sounds up your alley, keep an ear out later in the year.

And in the meantime, give Amphie a like, a subscribe, a follow, ring the bell, bang the drum — all that game — and keep an eye out for his first video next week. It's sure to be a treat!