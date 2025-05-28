The Switch 2 preparations continue on Nintendo's end, with the Japanese video game giant today rolling out not only a firmware but also a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The patch doesn't really go into much detail, but what we know is this update will improve the compatibility of multiplayer sessions between the original Switch system and the new device, due out next week on 5th June 2025.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Ver. 2.0.7 (Released May 27, 2025)

General

Improved the compatibility for multiplayer sessions between Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo also recently rolled out an update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and today's system update made some adjustments to visuals and sound, and added stability improvements to enhance the overall experience.