The Switch 2 is out next week and ahead of this, Nintendo has rolled out a new system firmware update for the original unit.

This bumps the hybrid system up to Version 20.1.0 and includes some visual and sound updates, along with the return of general system stability improvements. Nintendo also notes how if you're planning to do a system transfer to Switch 2, you'll need to update your Switch to the latest firmware.

Here's the full rundown of the Version 20.1.0 update, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 20.1.0 (Released May 27, 2025)

Visual updates have been made to the Parental Control settings. The sound that plays when Nintendo Switch Online is launched from the HOME Menu has been changed. General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience. Note: If performing a system transfer from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 using local communication, the Nintendo Switch console will need to be updated to this latest system version to perform the transfer. See System Transfer from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 for more information.

This latest update follows on from Version 20.0.1 at the beginning of May, which fixed an error code issue some players were encountering after the major 20.0.0 update. Version 20.0.0 went live at the end of April and added Virtual Game Cards, GameShare features, and much more. You can find out more in our previous coverage: