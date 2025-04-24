Following the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on the Switch last month, the first update for the game has now been released.

This bumps the game up to Version 1.0.2 and includes a whole host of bug fixes along with some "changes and additions" to functions. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Version 1.0.2 (April 23, 2025)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the application would crash during skell flight in affinity mission: "A Girl's Wings".

Fixed an issue where the host player's position and appearance would not be displayed when joining Online Missions.

Fixed an issue where the destination marker for Material Tracking and Squad Tasks would not be displayed.

Fixed an issue where the sound effects were playing in mono in some movies.

Fixed an issue where a dummy character would be generated and data would be corrupted when changing out Recruited Blades for normal characters. If data is already corrupted, it can be fixed by applying this update.

Fixed an issue where environment music would start from beginning after end of combat.

Fixed an issue when fighting an enemy with debuff immunity where the name of the debuff the enemy is immune to would not be displayed when attempting to apply the debuff with Soul Voice.

Fixed an issue where the combat log was not properly displaying during Overdrive.

Fixed an issue where "Divine Nupopon incarnate" would not appear during the cutscene in Normal Mission "The Divine Nupopon".

Fixed an issue where players could still control the main character after the fade to black after clearing the second half of Chapter 13.

Fixed an issue where the effects of the Augments "Overdrive Green Bonus" and "Overdrive Blue Bonus" were not being applied.

Fixed an issue where damaged parts were being displayed on Skell models.

Fixed an issue where the Port Side of the Ma-non Craft would be closed-off when loading an autosave after opening it.

Fixed an issue where English text was displayed in the German version.

Fixed an issue where the Japanese voice for "Eleonora" was playing in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish languages.

Fixed an issue where a dummy character was generated and data was corrupted when the recruitment/release of Recruited Blades overlapped with a save.

Fixed an issue where "00" was displayed when activating Overdrive when the effect of the augment "Overdrive Count Up" was three digits or more.

Fixed an issue in Online Missions where parts were restored when entering or exiting a Skell.

Fixed an issue where the application would freeze if a character was added to a party immediately after a Recruited Blade returned.

Fixed an issue where "????" was displayed in the "Fashion Gear" list.

Fixed an issue where Skell weapons multiplied when performing a battle trait upgrade following certain steps.

Fixed an issue where slot openings were not properly reflected when performing certain steps at L's shop.

Made other text corrections, such as typos.

Fixed confirmed vulnerability bugs.

Changes and Additions to Functions