Australian developer Winterwire Games has revealed that its deep sea puzzle platformer Power Sink will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on 22nd May 2025 for $14.99 USD / $22.95 AUD / £12.79 / €14,79.

We must admit that when we first caught the trailer above, we immediately thought it looked like a cute platforming take on Bioshock. Naturally, there are no Plasmids or Splicers hanging about, but the main character almost certainly looks similar to the Big Daddy.

Of course, it's got nothing to do with Bioshock really, and instead has you solve logic-based puzzles across six biomes as you descend deeper into the ocean. You need to leap over platforms as you work to reroute power through decaying systems, all while chatting with your fellow 'Tidekeepers' via voice comms.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Logic-Based Circuitry Puzzles - Every puzzle is a circuit waiting to be solved. Switch connections, complete pathways, and restore power by interacting with different components in clever ways. The deeper you go, the trickier the puzzles become. - Classic Platforming - Run, jump, and navigate the submerged ruins with fluid, satisfying movement, balancing precision platforming with puzzle-solving. - Six Diverse Underwater Biomes - From faded steel corridors to glowing depths alive with energy, various biomes guide your descent. The station’s architecture grows more intricate, its colors more vibrant, and the surrounding marine life more varied as you restore power and uncover its secrets. - A Descent into Mystery - Your mission begins where the power failed. Fellow Tidekeepers instruct and guide you, their voices familiar in the depths. The station’s story begins with a blackout and ends with a choice only you can make. - Atmospheric Soundtrack - The station comes alive with creaks, groans, and echoes of the deep, accompanied by an atmospheric, handcrafted soundtrack designed to pull you further into the abyss.

What are your thoughts on this one? Do you think you'll pick it up? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.