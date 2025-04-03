We're still recovering from yesterday's Switch 2 blowout, but Nintendo isn't hitting the brakes just yet.

The first of two Nintendo Treehouse presentations is set to kick off in the next half an hour, promising to run us through some hands-on gameplay from a selection of the Switch 2 titles we saw yesterday.

We're not sure exactly which titles will be put in the spotlight, though a tweet from @NintendoAmerica teased that the likes of Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Drag x Drive and a whole host of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will feature across the two-day Treehouse event.

This is set to be a rather long one, with the Nintendo Today! app promising that today's Treehouse Live will last for a whopping four hours. Whether you want to dip in and out of the footage or watch it from start to finish, you can tune in below when the event kicks off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 12am AET.

Get those snacks at the ready, it's set to be a long one...