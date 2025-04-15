Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Following the Switch 2 Direct nearly two weeks ago(!), the buzz around Nintendo's upcoming console has been loud as games media and Switch 2 Experience ticket holders have gone hands-on with the system and its games.

Following the UK-based event this weekend, the remaining bulk of the Nintendo Life team got to lick try out the new Joy-Con, see the screen for themselves, race around in karts, smash stuff as DK, see how Mouse Mode works, and everything else on offer at the S2 Experience in London.

Info about the console is still coming out, but having gotten his well-manicured mitts on it, the lovely Alex-from-Nintendo-Life is sitting down for a little livestream today to answer any questions you have about the system, the games, and his impressions of both.

Obviously, there are plenty of questions we don't have the answers to right now, but if you're wondering about the kickstand's bend-icity, how the buttons sound, or what the screen smells like — all perfectly normal questions — Alex is your dude this afternoon. He's live at 2pm BST (that's 3pm CET / 6am PT / 9am ET / 11pm AET).