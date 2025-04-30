Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

It's a big year for racing games in more ways than one and apart from the new open-world Mario Kart game, Sega will also be releasing its new Sonic Racing game.

In the leadup to this game's release, it's now uploaded a video (with narration by the YouTuber Sam Procrastinates) covering "the history of Sonic Racing". This video highlights every notable Sonic Racing release starting with the 1994 Game Gear release Sonic Drift, before moving on to Sonic R and then going on to cover more of the modern entries including Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

CroosWorlds has already held a closed network test and the general feedback so far has been relatively positive. Sega has also mentioned how this new entry will feature the "largest" roster ever in a Sonic Racing game, and will even include characters from across its game universes.

There's no exact release date for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds just yet, or mention of a Switch 2 release, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.