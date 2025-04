Nintendo overloaded fans during the Switch 2 Direct with all sorts of game announcements, and if you didn't catch it - Sega will actually bringing five titles to the system during its "launch window".

Obviously, the big one is Yakuza 0 Director's Cut - the "definitive edition" of the critically acclaimed origin story, now enhanced for the Switch 2. Beyond this are various other Sega developed and published games on the way like the return of Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Here's the full rundown:

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut