SEGA has been sharing all sorts of information about Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds since its closed network test and today it's revealed the "most popular" character selections.

In first place is perhaps unsurprisingly the blue blur Sonic the Hedgehog. In second place we've got the ultimate lifeform Shadow the Hedgehog, following his year-long celebration. And in third spot is the fan favourite Cream (including the Chao, Cheese).

In case you missed it, the other characters featured in this closed network test included Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Omega, Eggman and Zazz. Sega has also confirmed there will be "23 racers at launch" with additional character slots spotted, and a teaser about characters from other "Sega universes" being added to the game.

You can find out more about this "largest roster" ever in a Sonic Racing game in our guide here on Nintendo Life. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is apparently coming "soon" to the Switch and multiple other platforms, with Sega earlier this week acknowledging player feedback about the network test.