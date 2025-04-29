Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

Update [ ]: Capcom has been releasing new videos highlighting each game in its upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and today it showed off some more footage of Capcom VS. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro and Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millenium 2001.

Here's a bit about each game:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Worlds collide in the first installment of the Capcom vs. SNK crossover series! From Ryu and Kyo, to Chun-Li and Mai, form dream teams with your favorite heroes and battle it out! Choose from different playstyles based on Capcom and SNK fighting games via the Groove system, and use the Ratio system to create teams of up to 4 characters for the fight of the millennium!

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom and SNK unite for another millennium showdown! It's a dream roster of your favorite Capcom and SNK characters! Find your way to victory with 6 different groove systems to choose from, and craft your own battle strategy by assigning a ratio (strength) to your team members with the Free Ratio System! Create your ideal team and make your mark on the world!

This follows on from a look at Power Stone 2 and Capcom Fighting Evolution last week, and Power Stone as well as Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper the previous week.

This collection arrives on 16th May, so be on the lookout for our review here on Nintendo Life soon.

Power Stone 2

The acrobatic action classic builds on its innovative and intuitive gameplay in this 4-player battle royale sequel! Battle stakes can change at any moment as the interactive environment shifts and changes, meaning victory is never set in stone! Whether you're working together or going solo, you're in for a wild ride! Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter II, Street Fighter III, Street Fighter Alpha, Darkstalkers, and Red Earth collide in the ultimate Capcom 2D fighter crossover! With each character representing the combat system of their respective game, it's a showdown of skill! Will you rain a series of Chain Combos on your opponent? Or will they use Ultimate Guard to crush your hopes? Get ready for the ultimate head-to-head brawler