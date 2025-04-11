UK high street chain GAME is auctioning off a number of unusual items from its warehouse and head office in Basingstoke, which is closing down.

Eurogamer has found a number of listings on NCM Auctions for items, ranging from standard warehouse units such as palette units, metal shelves, and fridges, and office furniture such as tables, chairs, and desks.

But among the listings are a ship stand for TY Beanie Babies, a football table, a poster of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and trading card holders. All of these are being sold as lots and are collection only.

Both the warehouse and head office have been the headquarters of the company for over 20 years, and their closure is yet another blip in what seems to be the steady decline of the chain.

GAME is owned by the Fraser Group, the same company that owns House of Fraser and Sports Direct, and in recent years, most GAME stores have been shuffled into Sports Direct as a concession.

Last year, GAME ended its reward program, and reports circled that the store would also be ending physical sales of games and in-store pre-orders. Earlier this year, GAME was also called out for extortionate prices on Pokémon Trading Cards, which it later reduced.

But the woes seem to continue for the retailer, which won't be offering in-store pre-orders for the Switch 2. Numerous changes at the company have resulted in lay-offs across the board in recent years, and we wish for the best for those working at the company.

