One of the biggest criticisms against the Nintendo Switch is its home screen. There's nothing wrong with it, per se, but it does lack a certain pizazz that we had come to expect from Nintendo's consoles. The House of Mario didn't pull back the curtain on what creative design swings the Switch 2 takes, menu-wise, in today's Direct, but it has shared an image of it in a recently updated webpage. Sorry folks, it's still pretty bland.

At an initial glance, you would be forgiven for assuming that the Switch 2 menu is a carbon copy of its predecessor. As seen on the Switch 2 Edition Games page, the menu takes the same white background and grey icon colour scheme as Switch 1, with some small differences in the lower bar — notably, the inclusion of the GameChat 'C' button.

There's a little more colour by way of a rainbow ring that highlights the lower section's selected item, but this is far from the theme-filled displays of old. Here, have a look for yourselves:

Of course, this is but a first taste of what the Switch 2's home menu will have to offer, and there's every chance that Nintendo will be adding themes, colours, icons... anything kind on the eye, down the line. But for now, at least, prepare for more of the same.