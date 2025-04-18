Just when you thought the messaging around Nintendo's 'Switch 2 Edition' games couldn't get any more confusing, another discovery comes along to stir things up even further. Looking at the game's store pages, it seems some upcoming titles won't support the Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Save feature — or maybe they will, it's all a bit confusing (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

As was pointed out in a recent Resetera thread by user RandomlyRandom67, the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition page on Nintendo's website houses the following disclaimer: "Please note: this software does not support the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership's Save Data Cloud backup feature".

You'll find the same message at the bottom of Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza listing, and the original poster claimed it could also be found on the Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition pages, but it seems to have been removed now. Hmm.

Where things get really confusing, however, is how these disclaimers appear to only be present on the European and North American game listings. Eurogamer noted that no such message appears on the Japanese site for any of the games, muddying the waters even further. Again, hmmmmm.

We've reached out to Nintendo for a comment on these cloud save shenanigans and will update this article when we hear back.

Removing the NSO cloud save option from new Switch 2 games is a baffling move, but taking it from the likes of TOTK — which, let's not forget, supported it in its Switch 1 form — makes even less sense. We know that you'll be able to move your original BOTW and TOTK save files over to the Switch 2 editions, but, if the disclaimer is correct, you won't be able to make a new cloud save in the latter once it's there. Surely there's been a mistake here.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more clarification in the run-up to Switch 2's launch, but until then, cherish you're cloud saves, folks. Who knows how long they'll last?