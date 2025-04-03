In an interview published during yesterday's Switch 2-focused Nintendo Direct, the console's developers answered some questions about how it handles original Switch software, and the responses were interesting.

During Ask the Developer Vol. 16: Nintendo Switch 2: Part 4, Takuhiro Dohta and Kouichi Kawamoto were questioned on whether backwards compatibility with the Switch was something that had been planned as part of the console.

Dohta explained that;

"When we first started Switch 2 development, the focus was on enhancing its performance as hardware, namely, expanding its capacity. So, compatibility was a lower priority. For example, Nintendo DS games were playable on Nintendo 3DS, and Wii games were playable on Wii U, but it was difficult to achieve the same level of compatibility with Switch 2, because the hardware design approach was different from those systems."

Kamamoto followed up that the Switch 2 was entirely different internally, with zero original Switch hardware in there. So, unlike previous gens, where compatibility was eased by hardware commonalities between consoles, what to do here? Well, emulate. With the pair of consoles incompatible at the most fundamental level, emulation was the only route - especially when the important factor of battery life was considered;

Dohta explained further, saying;

"If we tried to use technology like software emulators...we’d have to run Switch 2 at full capacity, but that would mean the battery wouldn't last so long, so we did something that’s somewhere in between a software emulator and hardware compatibility."

Essentially, instead of pure emulation, the team developed a system that can translate and play Switch game data in real time. This saves the battery life, and overcomes the incompatibility problem. It's interesting to see the transparency here, Nintendo are working through games on the Switch 2, finding that some are not running so well, whilst others benefit, with the aim to ensure full compatibility with not just the Switch 2 console, but its new camera and Game Chat functions.

Dohta also confirmed that there will be some sort of easy function available for transferring your beloved Switch games to Switch 2, and it's a first of its kind in how it transfers your entire Nintendo account;

"This transfer from Switch to Switch 2 is actually the first system transfer that moves the account as a whole. Before Switch, players needed to create a new account for each new hardware generation. Since we established Nintendo Accounts and supported them on Switch, we've made various efforts to expand their use beyond our dedicated gaming systems."

And so is it that, in the end, Nintendo stopped worrying and learned to love emulation? Of course not.

Finally, and as we reported yesterday, you can also check out the current status of any and all Switch games coming to Switch 2 right over here!

How do you feel about how the Switch 2 will run your OG Switch games? Let us know below!