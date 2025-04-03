In an interview published during yesterday's Switch 2-focused Nintendo Direct, the console's developers answered some questions about how it handles original Switch software, and the responses were interesting.
During Ask the Developer Vol. 16: Nintendo Switch 2: Part 4, Takuhiro Dohta and Kouichi Kawamoto were questioned on whether backwards compatibility with the Switch was something that had been planned as part of the console.
Dohta explained that;
"When we first started Switch 2 development, the focus was on enhancing its performance as hardware, namely, expanding its capacity. So, compatibility was a lower priority. For example, Nintendo DS games were playable on Nintendo 3DS, and Wii games were playable on Wii U, but it was difficult to achieve the same level of compatibility with Switch 2, because the hardware design approach was different from those systems."
Kamamoto followed up that the Switch 2 was entirely different internally, with zero original Switch hardware in there. So, unlike previous gens, where compatibility was eased by hardware commonalities between consoles, what to do here? Well, emulate. With the pair of consoles incompatible at the most fundamental level, emulation was the only route - especially when the important factor of battery life was considered;
Dohta explained further, saying;
"If we tried to use technology like software emulators...we’d have to run Switch 2 at full capacity, but that would mean the battery wouldn't last so long, so we did something that’s somewhere in between a software emulator and hardware compatibility."
Essentially, instead of pure emulation, the team developed a system that can translate and play Switch game data in real time. This saves the battery life, and overcomes the incompatibility problem. It's interesting to see the transparency here, Nintendo are working through games on the Switch 2, finding that some are not running so well, whilst others benefit, with the aim to ensure full compatibility with not just the Switch 2 console, but its new camera and Game Chat functions.
Dohta also confirmed that there will be some sort of easy function available for transferring your beloved Switch games to Switch 2, and it's a first of its kind in how it transfers your entire Nintendo account;
"This transfer from Switch to Switch 2 is actually the first system transfer that moves the account as a whole. Before Switch, players needed to create a new account for each new hardware generation. Since we established Nintendo Accounts and supported them on Switch, we've made various efforts to expand their use beyond our dedicated gaming systems."
And so is it that, in the end, Nintendo stopped worrying and learned to love emulation? Of course not.
Finally, and as we reported yesterday, you can also check out the current status of any and all Switch games coming to Switch 2 right over here!
How do you feel about how the Switch 2 will run your OG Switch games? Let us know below!
So this means the console is quite powerful if it’s able to emulate the same performance as the OG Switch.
Honestly the console is looking better and better spec wise, games do look amazing, but prices man…
Essentially, Nintendo developed their own emulation layer for the Switch similar to how Apple made Rosetta for its hardware transitions on the Mac.
Or similar to the Xbox with emulating OG and 360 games.
This might be a better option since the software would be flexible rather than booting into a separate environment like the previous Nintendo systems used to do (Wii U booted into the Wii for its games).
It’s still a highly-unusual level of transparency from Nintendo, but this fills in the missing pieces of why it’s so complicated. Really interesting that the system is literally brand new, that’s kind of surprising considering the Switch 2 name.
@IOI emulation layers allow for the software to play natively on hardware it wasn’t made for. I think it’s a better choice than including some piece of hardware to play Switch games on the device.
The more I hear about the S2, the more wildly excited I am becoming. The coming weeks can’t go fast enough.
I believe what we're seeing here is not a conventional emulator, but a translation layer where both the Switch and Switch 2 (likely) use ARM processors, and there the instruction sets are so broadly compatible that you can comfortably map them.
It's a big part of why Switch emulation with Yuzu ran so well on Android devices (and ironically, modded Switch systems running ARM Linux).
I'm also really glad their internal testing is identifying straggling compatibility issues that they're working on fixing. They're thorough enough that even something obscure and "shovelwarey" like "OMG Police - Car Chase Simulator TV" was tested.
"And so is it that, in the end, Nintendo stopped worrying and learned to love emulation? Of course not."
I mean, Nintendo has loved emulation for a long time. They just don't like it when you're not buying their stuff. That's like saying Disney hates digital media because they don't like when people torrent Disney content.
This can potentially be a very good thing, as we might get free performance boost as a result of the additional power on the Switch 2. When you incorporate original hardware, you are capped at what you can do, outside certain things like faster storage for loading times, and of course, the cost of the console would be higher, too. The negative side effect is that it might lead to some compatibility issues, which they will hopefully sort out.
Why should there be any transfer required at all between Switch to Switch 2? On PS5, you just log into PSN, and your PS4 games are right there ready to download. Nintendo acts like they're innovating here, but the word "transfer" suggests I'll no longer be able to play my digital Switch 1 games on my Switch 1 after transferring, which sucks. Maybe that's not the case and the wording is just awkward...
Good reminder that I should check the full interview when I have the time but anyway, interesting - while this is most certainly the reason why some Switch games have currently issues on Switch 2 (fingers crossed most if not all will eventually be fixed) at the same time it's promising for backward compatibility in future systems... unless I'm wrong about it because I don't know enough about the subject, please correct me if that's the case!
If the stock OS gives me at least 60% of my Switch 1 games, I am happy.
I do not want that Xbox One, you have to download the backwards compatible game if you want to play it even if you own the cartridge.
This is very interesting to me. I assumed the Switch would just be beefier hardware, but really the same "tech". To hear it's completely different is wild to me. Hopefully this "hybrid emulation" approach pans out. I was looking forward to some games running better simply due to more advanced versions of what the OG Switch already had, similar to upgrading a PC.
@Zuljaras
Nintendo's own compatibility guide is indicating the compatibility rate is more like 98%.
Though of partner games, only 22% were concretely identified as having no issues found in basic compatibility testing, with the rest only identified as being bootable with ongoing testing in progress.
After the crapshoot that was PSP to Vita BC (only digital PSP games worked; publishers were also allowed to restrict access like Sega with Phantasy Star Portable 1 & 2), I would have been very worried about software based emulation but thankfully there aren't that many games listed as having issues on the Switch 2 compatibility pages.
Remembering the beast that was the OG PS3. Three generations in one console.
I'm glad they choose this approach, this also means not all Switch 1 games will be playable on Switch 2 meaning shovelware, scam titles, and less popular games may get the boot. It's similar to how Valve handles the Steam Deck, while more popular games get optimized for Steam Deck just fine, lower tier games like shovelware and old DOS/Windows games such as Earthworm Jim and Sonic R won't work at all as those required old hardware utilization for them to work and Steam Deck just doesn't had that. Those may work if you try to install Windows to Steam Deck and download some compatible drivers and emulators for those but that's jumping a lot of hoops to achieve. May as well just play emulation versions from Dolphin and Super NES or Sega Genesis instead.
@TheExile285 I had a PSP Go and as such lots of digital games. The Vita played them all perfectly, except for the ones, that as you mentioned, were from doing so by their butt monkey publishers. Though I vaguely remember transferring a PSP game that wasn't available on the Vita store front via my PS3.
@Ploppy
Original PS3's backwards compatibility was by virtue of actually sticking the necessary PS2 hardware inside there, and not because the PS3 was leveraging any of it for PS3 software.
The 3DS being able to natively play DS games, and also GBA games, was because the 3DS re-used the ARM processors present in the DS and GBA.
https://www.copetti.org/writings/consoles/nintendo-3ds/
The 3DS main processor for playing games was ARM11, whilst ARM9 was used for the operating system and DS/DSi games, and ARM7 was used as the co-processor for those DS/DSi games, but also for GBA games.
@no_donatello Yeah, I always hated the system transfer. I like to keep my old units in working order - like my Ambassador model 3DS. I don't want to transfer, but I do want to keep the same account. Nintendo makes it so awkward sometimes.
@RupeeClock I get that. I was hoping for explanation on how it is done as it is emulation.
Does the stock firmware start with this, or you have to download that feature etc.
@TheExile285 Also remember that third party back in the days also try this method too with the Super NES. The Super NES had different hardware from the NES so the only way to play NES games on Super NES was through software emulation, that's why modders created the Super 8 adapter also known as the Tristar which had an early internal NES/Famicom emulator install to achieve NES and Famicom backwards compatibility on the Super NES. While the adapter support games from both regions (Japan and North America), compatibility was limited and performance and bugs are all over the place.
The Tristar Super 8 adapter for playing Famicom and NES games on Super NES. It's software emulation only and not all games are compatible especially more enhance games like Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, Holy Diver, Summer Carnival Recca, Rad Racer II, and Dragon Warrior IV.
@Ploppy Yep, I remember having to use my PS3 to transfer some PSP games as they were "compatible" with Vita but could not be downloaded from the Vita's PSN.
I don't want to have to deal with any of this kind of silliness with Switch 2.
This is a surprise. I assumed the BC was based on the hardware being similar. I’m still waiting to see how this works out. I have hundreds of switch games and it will be a bummer if some aren’t compatible or have glitches or something.
@Zuljaras
It sounds as though the launch firmware will probably have high compatibility out of the game, but it depends on what firmware the warehoused units have.
No doubt there'll be firmware updates that periodically improve the backwards compatibility layer.
I gotta sit down and read these interviews. Sounds like lots of information to be had.
So this is why they have been so lawsuit happy about emulators?
@RupeeClock I will be honest even the current one on those lists is impressive. So, the stock one on launch day might be even better!
I’m dubious of the comment about having to run at full power to fully emulate. I highly doubt that the switch 2 could emulate switch at anywhere near an acceptable level. Looking forward to finding out if I’m right over the coming months and years…
