Capcom is gearing up for the remaster of Onimusha 2 next month, and as part of this, it's now announced a special digital bundle. If you haven't played the first or second game, you'll also have the option to pick up the "Onimusha 1+2 Pack".

This will be arriving on the same day as Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny on 23rd May 2025. This pack cannot be pre-ordered but early purchasers will still receive an album selection pack as a bonus, which is the same bonus as the one included with Onimusha 2. The price for this pack hasn't been revealed just yet, and there's no mention of a physical version of this pack.

In addition to this new two-in-one deal, Capcom has also revealed Onimusha: Warlords will be getting a new "Hell Mode". This will be made available this week and is a free update. This new mode is also on its way to the second game and has been described by director Motohide Eshiro as an "extremely hard difficulty mode", where if you get hit once it's game over.