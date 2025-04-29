The Switch 2 is getting a new dock and if you have been wondering whether you'll be able to use your original Switch with it, apparently not.

According to a listing on Nintendo's Japanese website (as spotted by Nintendo Everything), the original Switch systems seemingly can't be used with the Switch 2 docking station. This includes the Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED devices.

A user on GBAtemp.net also supposedly reached out to Nintendo's European support team and received the following message:

"Dear customer, Thank you for contacting the Nintendo Contact Center Europe team. We understand from your message that you would like to know if you can use the old Nintendo Switch in the dock of the new Switch 2. The docking station for Switch 2 is not compatible with the Switch console."

Nintendo's customer support page locally has also confirmed the original dock is not compatible with the Switch 2. Here's the official notice about this:

"The Nintendo Switch dock is not compatible with Nintendo Switch 2."

Additionally, Nintendo's local websites mention how the original AC adapter for the Switch is "not compatible" in TV Mode on the Switch 2, but it can still apparently charge a Switch 2 system when plugged directly into the unit.

Last of all, if you want to "maximize the performance" of the Switch 2 in TV Mode, you'll want to make sure you're using the HDMI cable supplied with the new system. Nintendo's website says the unit will ship with an "Ultra High Speed HDMI cable".

