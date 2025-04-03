This isn't exactly a surprise, but it's been confirmed the game engine Unity will be providing developers with official support for Nintendo Switch 2.

Here's some PR about how this platform will be "made available soon" in Unity 6 for approved Switch 2 developers targeting the launch of the platform:

"Support for this platform will be made available soon in Unity 6, as an add-on, for approved Nintendo developers - further expanding Unity’s commitment to enabling creators to bring their visions to life on the widest range of platforms."

Developers can expect to seamlessly build, port, optimize, and deploy projects" for Switch 2 with its suite of tools and technologies. Here's what else this platform will include for Switch 2 development:

Rendering and Performance Optimization – Scale your games’ graphical fidelity with the Universal Render Pipeline (URP), Spatial-Temporal Post-Processing (STP), and GPU Resident Drawer enabling developers to push the power of Nintendo Switch 2 while maximizing performance. End-to-end Multiplayer solutions – Improvements to our multiplayer capabilities extending our existing Nintendo Switch support, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 soon. Enhanced Developer Documentation – Unity’s developer documentation for Nintendo Switch 2 will make it easier for developers to build and optimize their games on the platform.

One other detail is how Unity will apparently make it easier for developers to port existing Switch titles across to the Switch 2. For developers wanting to get to work on Switch 2 development on Unity, they must first be approved.