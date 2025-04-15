So, here's what other outlets had to say:

"Rest assured it’s shaping up to be another solid release—thanks in part to the inclusion of 3D-era titles that help keep things feeling fresh."

"If the rest of Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is as polished and option-filled as the 3 games we got to preview, then it will be a must-own collection for retro fighting game fans. Lots of these games have been trapped in arcade and Sega Dreamcast exclusivity. There are lots of players out there chomping at the bit for modern versions of the Capcom vs SNK games and the Power Stone games. Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein is a really fun bonus to go with those two heavyweight series."

"Though not every game was available for me to preview in this build, I adored my opportunity to revisit games like Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper and Power Stone 2 while finally getting the chance to pour time into games like Project Justice and the Capcom vs. SNK games. Though I don't see myself returning to every game in this collection, these allow me to play games I long thought lost to time. Add to that the online play capabilities and the option to have one-button specials, and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is shaping up to be a potent package."

"Ahead of its release, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 has established itself as yet another essential entry in Capcom's Fighting Collection series, and its revival of several long-dormant games trapped behind exclusivity on outdated hardware highlights it as an important work in the field of game preservation."

"It’s cool to see Capcom continuing this line of compilations, and it’s nice to see SEGA’s infamous NAOMI arcade board being represented here. The games mostly still hold up from what we’ve played thus far, and some of the artwork is incredible – especially in Project Justice, which personally appeals to our tastes."

The Capcom Fighting Collection 2 launches on 16th May 2025. Capcom has also announced a new update is arriving today for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection.