The Switch 2 Experience is currently underway and fans have finally had the chance to go 'hands on' in select locations around the world.

Nintendo has now put together a reel highlighting some of the positive impressions at this event so far - with most players seemingly more than happy with how the system feels and the display. Here's this brief video in full.

pic.twitter.com/HwHdZbnZ4r We asked, they answered. Hear what fans have to say about the feel of #NintendoSwitch2 April 14, 2025

We've also got some other impressions of the 'Switch 2 Experience' so far from some super fans and Nintendo enthusiasts:

Owen Fuzz: "So, over the weekend I attended a Switch 2 Experience event and got to spend four hours playing a bunch of Switch 2 games...the screen is a clear step up from the LCD on the OG Switch, even if I can see OLED owners sticking their noses up at it. Hopefully we'll see lots of 120Hz games (*inhales copium*)"

Jamie Alimorad: "Had a great time at the #switch2experience yesterday! The #Switch2 is beautiful and the games are a blast!" Paul Gale: "Here’s to playing more next generation excellence at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in Los Angeles! My son is impressed with the system and games…just like me!"

chiara: "i had such a fun time at this experience! i cannot believe how well put together this event was, and it’s really sold me on the switch 2. i was skeptical of buying it at first, but after getting to test it out for myself i’m so excited to get my hands on one." ItachiCosplays: "Nintendo Switch 2 Experience photo dumb thread. Didn't take too many great pics, but the event was a TON of fun. Got to play 8 games total, with Mario Kart being the longest experience. I even got to win Knockout Tour twice. It was a TON of fun. Can't wait for June 5th" Kurono: Switch 2 is fun! Mario Kart World definitely surprised me the most, had more fun than I expected. Switch 2 Experience did not change my thoughts after the Direct earlier this week, but hopefully things improve… BenBWoodford: Mariokart world definitely the highlight what a game this is going to be SuperNindado: "Wow, switch 2 meets the hype! No OLED no probs! Feels a premium product. MKW feels fresh and is such an upgrade in carnage with 24 players, DK feels like Mario with a wrecking ball, MP4 looked and felt next gen, CP2077 was unbelievably looking and running incredibly on handheld.'"

SteakAndIron: "Just did the Los Angeles switch 2 experience. I'm so sold. Yeah I'm sold. It was incredible. And yeah, Mario kart is an absolute slam dunk" jpxdude: "When you hold the unit, it feels extra solid with no wobble. I forgot the controllers actually detach lol. The kick stand is also stiff and can be set at any level it seems. I am extra hyped for June 5th. Everyone looking forward to a unit is in for a treat!"

As a reminder, the Switch 2 Experience is taking place across the globe in the leadup to the system's release on 5th June 2025.

If you want to catch your local event, check out our previous posts here on Nintendo Life for more details. New Switch 2 Experience events are set to take place later this month and right up until June, but keep in mind you need to be registered to attend them.

