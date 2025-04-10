Yes, you read that right. Raised by Chozo, DNA spliced to hell and back, and with several incredibly demanding missions behind her, Super Metroid's Samus Aran — ex-Galactic Federation superstar (and part-time metal ball) — has somehow found the energy to start slapping big monsters around the Forbidden Lands. What an absolute legend.

As shown in these Monster Hunter Wilds screens from @Rulia_Hermitaur, a talented artist can use the incredibly flexible character creation suite in Capcom's action-RPG (plus the right armour set) to fashion what we reckon is a very impressive rendition of everyone's favourite Ellen Ripley tribute act.

Google Translate tells us that the Japanese below reads: "Samus finally joins Wildz! Of course there's Zero Suit Samus too!"

As you can see, and especially in the shots of the character creator and the Zero Suit cutscene, this is some majorly impressive work. In fact, we're not sure Metroid: Zero Mission's slick outfit could have worked out much better than it has here. The legs on the default suit are also a very good likeness.

Of course, what we really want to know, though, is if she turns into a ball when you keeping pressing the roll button to crouch (yes, there's a free MHW tip for you).

Samus isn't the first Nintendo character, or even the first completely unrelated celebrity face to show up in Monster Hunter Wilds, either. Oh boy, not by a long shot. Indeed, a cursory check of the game's Reddit forums reveals that there's actually lots of really gre...wait...no...no there's been a mistake. Somebody has turned the inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom into tents.

Ok, not gonna lie, we're kind of jonesing for a range of Nintendo camping equipment now. This is quite impressive. However, we're really not sure about these next additions. MJ and Snoop Dogg have joined the Link Party!

And even Old Gregg from The Mighty Boosh is getting involved. He's still Old Gregg. Still absolutely terrifying.

Comment

by u/OnshiftGamer from discussion

in MonsterHunter

Ok, that's quite enough. Happy thoughts. Keep busy. The nightmares will stop, eventually.

Make sure to let us know of any fun Nintendo characters you've spotted in Monster Hunter Wilds (or any other game for that matter)! Check out our impressions of Samus' next adventure in our hands-on preview, too.