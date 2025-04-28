If you happened to have missed out on a Switch 2 pre-order, then chances are you're feeling pretty glum at the moment. We get it.

Over in Japan, prospective owners had to enter a lottery system in order to be granted the opportunity to place their pre-orders. We know that legendary developer Masahiro Sakurai managed to bag one, but according to recent social media posts, Nintendo Direct narrator Yuichi Nakamura wasn't one of the lucky few (thanks, Automaton).

So naturally, Nakamura felt quite sulky about the whole thing and jokingly stated that he would cut all ties with those who won the lottery. In an apparent effort to lighten the situation, Sakurai came up with an ingenious solution and said "I must quickly shine the light that will erase his memories!". He then posted an image of his solution that we suspect will look quite familiar to movie fans.

Just in case you're not up to speed on what Sakurai is referencing here, it's the 1997 sci-fi comedy Men in Black starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. In it, the eponymous 'Men in Black' are able to wipe the memories from witnesses by holding up a 'Neuralyzer' and flashing a bright light.

Sakurai's 'Neuralyzer' looks to be a simple karaoke mic, but Nakamura's vacant expression goes a long way to selling the joke, and it's a pretty amusing way to make light of what has no doubt been a stressful process for Nintendo fans. Needless to say, we suspect Nakamura will have plenty more opportunities to secure his own Switch 2 in the near future.