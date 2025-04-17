Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Update [ ]: Just weeks after the full reveal of the Switch 2, Nintendo has reportedly updated a description on its official websites in the US, Canada, and Japan (via Nintendo Everything).

As highlighted by Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie on social media, "VRR support for TV play" is no longer mentioned. It's worth noting how other areas of the site in this region still reference VRR and Nintendo's official Tech Specs page also still lists "VRR up to 120 Hz" for the console's built-in screen.

The Nintendo Switch 2 webpage in other regions like Europe still have "The system also supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs."

Some weird stuff going on at Nintendo. Looks like they've changed their US website to no longer mention VRR support for TV play? Only HDR and 120Hz support get a call-out. pic.twitter.com/3VmFDfrNvt April 17, 2025

Important clarification: European sites appear to still have VRR as a supported display out feature, though it's possible they are in the process of removing the text across all regions. Right now the Canadian, American, and Japanese sites do not mention VRR support docked. — Oliver Mackenzie (@oliemack) April 17, 2025

You can see the original story about Nintendo Switch 2 supporting variable refresh rate below. Hamster's Arcade Archives 2 page for Ridge Racer also references it.

If this leads to any significant updates, we'll let you know.

Original Story: [Thu 3rd Apr, 2025 03:15 BST] Nintendo Switch 2 is sporting all sorts of modern technology and one other addition is variable refresh rate (VRR) support.

This has been highlighted on Nintendo's official website alongside all the other upgrades for this new hardware. Nintendo has been nice enough to provide a description about what exactly this technology does:

Nintendo: "Bring games to life with a larger 1080p screen—or connect to a TV and play in up to 4K resolution*. Support for HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps let you enjoy vivid color, clarity, and smooth gameplay. "Variable refresh rate (VRR) technology helps games move seamlessly by preventing frame skips and flickering."

Support for VRR is also mentioned elsewhere, like Hamster Corporation's announcement of the Arcade Archives 2 version of Ridge Racer (thanks, GoNintendo):

"Furthermore, VRR support has been added, enabling more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience."

Again, the Switch 2 is loaded with all sorts of new technology and features which we'll be unpacking here on Nintendo Life in the coming days, weeks, and months in the leadup to the big launch.

If you want to find out more about Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer, check out the story on Time Extension.