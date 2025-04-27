Nintendo has confirmed the Switch 2 will be arriving on 5th June 2025, but why exactly did it choose this specific month?

Speaking to NPR recently, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser revealed some of the reasons behind this decision - explaining how there is really no specific time frame as to when you "must" launch video games, or a console in this case, and both the hardware and games were "ready to launch".

Locally, it's also the start of the summer season which makes a device like the Switch 2 a 'win' at home or when out and about travelling. Here's exactly what he had to say:

Doug Bowser: "We like to think that the year is a year and that there are no specific time frames when you should or must launch video games. And so, as we looked at the games that we had prepared and ready to launch with the hardware, we thought June was a very good timing. It's the start of summer season, and obviously, with a Nintendo Switch 2, you have a device that you can both play at home and play at home docked like a gaming console, or you can take it out of the dock and take it on the go. So it's a perfect game [device] for summer travel."

In the leadup to Nintendo's Switch 2 reveal, there were multiple rumours about how the new system might have followed a similar release schedule to the original Switch (with a possible launch in the earlier months of the year).

Now that June has been locked in as the official launch date, it means Nintendo should still have plenty of time to replenish stock before 2025's holiday season - which will bring in even more sales in the first year of the system's life.